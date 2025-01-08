© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Performance Saturday

Saints be praised, two great concerts with voice and horn!

By Nathan Cone
Published January 8, 2025 at 3:39 PM CST
Seth Nelson and Crystal Jarrell Johnson, performing at St. John's Lutheran Church on Nov. 1, 2024.
Nathan Cone
/
TPR
Seth Nelson and Crystal Jarrell Johnson, performing at St. John's Lutheran Church on Nov. 1, 2024.

For this week’s program, we’re listening to two recitals recorded late last year featuring horn, vocals, and the talents of keyboardist Seth Nelson!

San Antonio is rich in music, especially in the fall, when First Friday and Advent series pop up everywhere as free lunchtime concerts. Opening the program on this show is a mini recital featuring hornist Catherine Dowd, currently acting as Second Horn of the San Antonio Philharmonic. She also performs regularly with the Mid Texas Symphony. Dowd's program includes beautiful hymns and carols, plus music of Reinhold Glière. The program was recorded on Dec. 3 at First Baptist Church.

Then, it's over to St. John's Lutheran Church for a program from their First Friday Concert Series. The show fell on November 1, so Crystal Jarrell Johnson and Seth Nelson planned out a special program for All Saints Day, featuring music written in praise of saints, or even by one, in the case of St. Hildegard of Bingen.

PROGRAM, CATHERINE DOWD

  • Amazing Grace: John Newton
  • Shall We Gather at the River: Robert Lowry
  • Four Pieces for Horn: Reinhold Glière
  • In the Bleak Midwinter: Gustav Holst

PROGRAM, CRYSTAL JARRELL JOHNSON

  • "O felix anima" from the Responsory for St. Disibod: St. Hildegard of Bingen
  • Tis Nature's Voice: Henry Purcell
  • "Von den Stricken meiner Sünden" from St. John Passion: Johann Sebastian Bach
  • Sancta Caecilia: Franz Liszt
  • Panis Angelicus: César Franck
  • St. Ita's Vision: Samuel Barber
  • Sainte: Maurice Ravel
  • Sainte Thérese Prie: Jules Massenet
  • Eternal Life: Olive Dungan

Tags
Performance Saturday Classical
Nathan Cone
ncone@tpr.org
See stories by Nathan Cone