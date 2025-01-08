Saints be praised, two great concerts with voice and horn!
For this week’s program, we’re listening to two recitals recorded late last year featuring horn, vocals, and the talents of keyboardist Seth Nelson!
San Antonio is rich in music, especially in the fall, when First Friday and Advent series pop up everywhere as free lunchtime concerts. Opening the program on this show is a mini recital featuring hornist Catherine Dowd, currently acting as Second Horn of the San Antonio Philharmonic. She also performs regularly with the Mid Texas Symphony. Dowd's program includes beautiful hymns and carols, plus music of Reinhold Glière. The program was recorded on Dec. 3 at First Baptist Church.
Then, it's over to St. John's Lutheran Church for a program from their First Friday Concert Series. The show fell on November 1, so Crystal Jarrell Johnson and Seth Nelson planned out a special program for All Saints Day, featuring music written in praise of saints, or even by one, in the case of St. Hildegard of Bingen.
PROGRAM, CATHERINE DOWD
- Amazing Grace: John Newton
- Shall We Gather at the River: Robert Lowry
- Four Pieces for Horn: Reinhold Glière
- In the Bleak Midwinter: Gustav Holst
PROGRAM, CRYSTAL JARRELL JOHNSON
- "O felix anima" from the Responsory for St. Disibod: St. Hildegard of Bingen
- Tis Nature's Voice: Henry Purcell
- "Von den Stricken meiner Sünden" from St. John Passion: Johann Sebastian Bach
- Sancta Caecilia: Franz Liszt
- Panis Angelicus: César Franck
- St. Ita's Vision: Samuel Barber
- Sainte: Maurice Ravel
- Sainte Thérese Prie: Jules Massenet
- Eternal Life: Olive Dungan