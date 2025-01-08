Saints be praised, two great concerts with voice and horn!

For this week’s program, we’re listening to two recitals recorded late last year featuring horn, vocals, and the talents of keyboardist Seth Nelson!

San Antonio is rich in music, especially in the fall, when First Friday and Advent series pop up everywhere as free lunchtime concerts. Opening the program on this show is a mini recital featuring hornist Catherine Dowd, currently acting as Second Horn of the San Antonio Philharmonic. She also performs regularly with the Mid Texas Symphony. Dowd's program includes beautiful hymns and carols, plus music of Reinhold Glière. The program was recorded on Dec. 3 at First Baptist Church.

Then, it's over to St. John's Lutheran Church for a program from their First Friday Concert Series. The show fell on November 1, so Crystal Jarrell Johnson and Seth Nelson planned out a special program for All Saints Day, featuring music written in praise of saints, or even by one, in the case of St. Hildegard of Bingen.

PROGRAM, CATHERINE DOWD



Amazing Grace: John Newton

Shall We Gather at the River: Robert Lowry

Four Pieces for Horn: Reinhold Glière

In the Bleak Midwinter: Gustav Holst

PROGRAM, CRYSTAL JARRELL JOHNSON

