'Heaven Sung,' Lessons and Carols for Advent
In the wake of World War I, a British military chaplain named Eric Milner-White, who had served on the front lines during the war, created the Lessons and Carols service at King’s College in England to grieve those lost in the war and to inspire new hope in Christian worship through a simple service of readings and music. The Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols has continued in the decades since, and has been adopted by churches around the world.
This past December 8, Musica Sacra San Antonio and the choir of Northwood Presbyterian Church were joined by member of the San Antonio Academy Boys Choir for a special Festival of Lessons and Carols for Advent, held at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Little Flower. Owen Duggan was music director, organ by William Benefield.
PROGRAM:
- Lo, How a Rose E’er Blooming: Arr. Kevin Hildebrand
- Es ist ein Ros’ entsprungen from 11 Chorale Preludes, op. 122: Johannes Brahms
- Matin Responsory: Palestrina
- Come, Thou Redeemer of the Earth Standing: German carol, Adapt. Praetorius, arr. Willcocks, Words: Ambrose
- People, Look East: French carol
- O Come, O Come Emmanuel: 15th C. French hymn
- Come, Thou Long Expected Jesus: HYFRYDOL, Words: Charles Wesley
- There is No Rose of Such Virtue: Medieval English carol
- Gabriel’s Message: Basque carol, arr. Willcocks
- Lux Aurumque: Eric Whitacre
- Lo, How a Rose E’er Blooming: M. Praetorius
- Ecce novum: Ola Gjeilo
- Vom Himmel Hoch: Arr. Kevin Hildebrand
- Light Everlasting: Olaf Christiansen (1901-1984)
- Lo! He Comes with Clouds Descending: Helmsley, arr. Willcocks, Words: Charles Wesley and John Cennick
- In dulci jubilo, BWV 729: Johann Sebastian Bach