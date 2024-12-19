'Heaven Sung,' Lessons and Carols for Advent

In the wake of World War I, a British military chaplain named Eric Milner-White, who had served on the front lines during the war, created the Lessons and Carols service at King’s College in England to grieve those lost in the war and to inspire new hope in Christian worship through a simple service of readings and music. The Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols has continued in the decades since, and has been adopted by churches around the world.

This past December 8, Musica Sacra San Antonio and the choir of Northwood Presbyterian Church were joined by member of the San Antonio Academy Boys Choir for a special Festival of Lessons and Carols for Advent, held at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Little Flower. Owen Duggan was music director, organ by William Benefield.

PROGRAM:

