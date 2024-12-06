Do you know this musician?

You might know someone on this week’s show! That’s because on November 3, 2024, we opened the doors to anyone who plays an instrument to join us and our partners in SOLI Chamber Ensemble for our eighth annual Open Mic Night.

Now, you’re not going to hear someone belting out "Piano Man" or "Family Tradition!"

Because SOLI specializes in contemporary classical music, our Open Mic Night takes that cue and invites folks to perform a piece of classical music written post-1970. (Which, in the span of 500 years of classical music, is contemporary!)

There are nine community performances on the show, including tango music by Astor Piazzolla, two guitars in partnership with one another, and a beautiful husband and wife collaboration. You can even hear yours truly, humble radio announcer, trying his hands at some piano music by Michael Torke.

Use the audio player at the top of this page to listen, and we hope to hear from YOU, next year!

PROGRAM:



Penny, Charlie, and Kevin Phillips perform 'Mister E' by Kevin Phillips

John Carroll and Mark Alexander perform 'Time Stood Still' by Diane Reimer

Lulu Draa performs 'Tango Etude No. 4' by Astor Piazzolla

Nathan Cone performs 'Cornice' by Michael Torke

Jared Davis and Kevin Metzger perform 'Four Seconds' by Kevin Metzger

SOLI Chamber Ensemble performs 'Saghat' by Adeliia Faizullina

Mark Gurrola performs his own pieces, 'Dos Lunas de Tarde'

Mark Allen performs 'A Gathering Together' by Todd Cochran

Joshua Augustine performs 'Phantasmagoria' by Nathan Felix

Lizeth Razo Robledo and Ara Koh perform 'Retreat at the Coast' by Kevin Salfen

SOLI Chamber Ensemble performs 'Though Your Eyes' by Alexa Canales