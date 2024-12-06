Do you know this musician?
You might know someone on this week’s show! That’s because on November 3, 2024, we opened the doors to anyone who plays an instrument to join us and our partners in SOLI Chamber Ensemble for our eighth annual Open Mic Night.
Now, you’re not going to hear someone belting out "Piano Man" or "Family Tradition!"
Because SOLI specializes in contemporary classical music, our Open Mic Night takes that cue and invites folks to perform a piece of classical music written post-1970. (Which, in the span of 500 years of classical music, is contemporary!)
There are nine community performances on the show, including tango music by Astor Piazzolla, two guitars in partnership with one another, and a beautiful husband and wife collaboration. You can even hear yours truly, humble radio announcer, trying his hands at some piano music by Michael Torke.
Use the audio player at the top of this page to listen, and we hope to hear from YOU, next year!
PROGRAM:
- Penny, Charlie, and Kevin Phillips perform 'Mister E' by Kevin Phillips
- John Carroll and Mark Alexander perform 'Time Stood Still' by Diane Reimer
- Lulu Draa performs 'Tango Etude No. 4' by Astor Piazzolla
- Nathan Cone performs 'Cornice' by Michael Torke
- Jared Davis and Kevin Metzger perform 'Four Seconds' by Kevin Metzger
- SOLI Chamber Ensemble performs 'Saghat' by Adeliia Faizullina
- Mark Gurrola performs his own pieces, 'Dos Lunas de Tarde'
- Mark Allen performs 'A Gathering Together' by Todd Cochran
- Joshua Augustine performs 'Phantasmagoria' by Nathan Felix
- Lizeth Razo Robledo and Ara Koh perform 'Retreat at the Coast' by Kevin Salfen
- SOLI Chamber Ensemble performs 'Though Your Eyes' by Alexa Canales