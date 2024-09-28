© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Performance Saturday

Thermal, Louise and Fellows at CMI210 Festival

By Nathan Cone
Published September 28, 2024 at 8:44 AM CDT
Louise Farrenc portrait (1835) by Luigi Rubio
Wikimedia commons
Louise Farrenc portrait (1835) by Luigi Rubio

This week we’re listening to more music from the Classical Music Institute’s CMI210 Festival, a series of concerts held last June in the community and at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts’ Carlos Alvarez Theater. The punnily titled “Thermal, Louise and Fellows” features music by Louise Ferrenc, Polish composer Grażyna Bacewicz, and modern minimalist Max Richter. Recorded on June 19, 2024.

PROGRAM:

  • Max Richter: On the Nature of Daylight
  • Grażyna Bacewicz: Piano Quintet No. 1
  • Louise Farrenc: Piano Quintet No. 2 in E major, Op. 31
