Root veggies and beautiful melodies at the CMI210 Festival

This week we're listening back to music from two of the Classical Music Institute’s CMI210 Festival concerts held this past June at the Tobin Center’s Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater.

The first three selections on the program were part of a program highlighting mental health awareness, and then from a different night, there's Gabriella Smith's "Carrot Revolution," which CMI's Paul Montalvo characterized as a mix of Steve Reich's minimalism and the classical fiddling of Mark O'Connor.

The Classical Music Institute made their 2024/25 season announcement this week, including performances at both the Alvarez Theater as well as the HEB Performance Hall at the Tobin, and the McNay Art Museum, where CMI members will welcome the Escher String Quartet. Looking ahead to next March, CMI debuts The Orchestra San Antonio, featuring conductor Leonardo Pineda on the podium, and music by Arturo Márquez, Astor Piazzolla, and best of all, a brand new piece by San Antonio composer Edna Longoria. That’s going to be on March 29th, so mark your calendars now. Details on all their shows are at cmi-sa.org.

PROGRAM:

