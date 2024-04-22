Gurwitz Finalists go for the Gold

“Ladies and gentlemen, I’ve been called to the jury room to help with the deliberations, because I think there’s some kind of a deadlock.”

When jury chair Scott Yoo spoke those words from the stage at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, it was a surprising yet exciting end to the 2024 Gurwitz International Piano Competition. Three stellar performances by Young Sun Choi, Tatiana Dorokhova, and Yungyung Guo apparently made it difficult for a final choice to be made!

Dorokhova, who two nights before had won the audience award, also received a thunderous ovation for her performance of the Tchaikovsky concerto. But it was Yungyung Guo’s performance of the Schumann Piano Concerto in A minor that helped her win the Gold Medal at the Gurwitz. It’s a concerto where the soloist and orchestra work as equal partners, and Guo’s graceful give-and-take won the jury over.

In this episode of Performance Saturday, hear all three Gurwitz Finalists perform with the Mexico City Philharmonic, recorded on Feb. 3, 2024.

