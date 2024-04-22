© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Arts & Culture
Performance Saturday

Gurwitz Finalists go for the Gold

By Nathan Cone
Published April 22, 2024 at 2:30 PM CDT
Yungyung Guo performs with the Mexico City Philharmonic at the Tobin Center on Feb. 3, 2024.
Robert Michaelson
Yungyung Guo performs with the Mexico City Philharmonic at the Tobin Center on Feb. 3, 2024.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I’ve been called to the jury room to help with the deliberations, because I think there’s some kind of a deadlock.”

When jury chair Scott Yoo spoke those words from the stage at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, it was a surprising yet exciting end to the 2024 Gurwitz International Piano Competition. Three stellar performances by Young Sun Choi, Tatiana Dorokhova, and Yungyung Guo apparently made it difficult for a final choice to be made!

Dorokhova, who two nights before had won the audience award, also received a thunderous ovation for her performance of the Tchaikovsky concerto. But it was Yungyung Guo’s performance of the Schumann Piano Concerto in A minor that helped her win the Gold Medal at the Gurwitz. It’s a concerto where the soloist and orchestra work as equal partners, and Guo’s graceful give-and-take won the jury over.

In this episode of Performance Saturday, hear all three Gurwitz Finalists perform with the Mexico City Philharmonic, recorded on Feb. 3, 2024.

Program:

  • Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 in G Major, Op. 58
  • Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No.1 in B-flat minor, Op. 23
  • Schumann: Piano Concerto in A Minor, Op. 54

Performance Saturday The GurwitzpianoPiano competitionClassical
Nathan Cone
ncone@tpr.org
