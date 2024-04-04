Even in the early rounds, Guo's Gurwitz performance was golden

Even listening to pianist Yungyung Guo’s early rounds of performance at the 2024 Gurwitz International Piano Competition, it’s easy to see how the jurors awarded her the Gold Medal following the concluding concert. Her programs included such varied fare as Franz Schubert’s sunny Sonata No. 21, with its song-like scherzo movement, and György Ligeti’s fiendishly difficult etude, “The Devil’s Staircase.”

Hear those pieces, and Barry Brake’s interview with Yungyung Guo following the Round III program at the Carver Center, in this edition of Performance Saturday.

PROGRAM: