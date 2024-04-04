© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Arts & Culture
Performance Saturday

Even in the early rounds, Guo's Gurwitz performance was golden

By Nathan Cone
Published April 4, 2024 at 3:17 PM CDT
Yungyung Guo performs during Round II of the 2024 Gurwitz International Piano Competition.
ROBERT MICHAELSON
Yungyung Guo performs during Round II of the 2024 Gurwitz International Piano Competition.

Even listening to pianist Yungyung Guo’s early rounds of performance at the 2024 Gurwitz International Piano Competition, it’s easy to see how the jurors awarded her the Gold Medal following the concluding concert. Her programs included such varied fare as Franz Schubert’s sunny Sonata No. 21, with its song-like scherzo movement, and György Ligeti’s fiendishly difficult etude, “The Devil’s Staircase.”

Hear those pieces, and Barry Brake’s interview with Yungyung Guo following the Round III program at the Carver Center, in this edition of Performance Saturday.

PROGRAM:

  • Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante in F Major, K. 616
  • Bela Bartók: Study for Piano, Op. 18 No. 3
  • Franz Schubert: Sonata No. 21 in B-flat Major
  • Federico Mompou: Jeunes filles au jardin
  • Zhenbang Lei: Why Are the Flowers So Re
  • György Ligeti: Etude No. 13, “L’escalier du diable”
  • Elena Kats-Chernin: Butterflyin
  • Carl Vine: The Anne Landa Preludes Selections
  • Aaron Prado: El Colibrí y la Cempasúchil
Nathan Cone
