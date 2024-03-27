Tatiana Dorokhova, audience favorite at the Gurwitz

The Russian-born pianist Tatiana Dorokhova was not only the eventual Silver Medalist at the 2024 Gurwitz International Piano Competition, but she was awarded the audience favorite prize immediately following her performance of Aaron Prado's "El Colibrí y la Cempasúchil" during Round III.

Prado wrote the piece specifically for the finalists of the 2024 Gurwitz, who each performed the music accompanied by members of the Mexico City Philharmonic. The piece is inspired by the Aztec story of Xóchitl and Huitzilin. The mythical love story later inspired the celebrations surrounding El Día de Los Muertos in Mexico.

"El Colibrí y la Cempasúchil" is scored for piano and chamber ensemble, violins, bass, trumpet, and percussion that play in an almost mariachi-inspired style at points. Prado, a jazz musician, also gives each soloist-contestant the chance to show off their improvisatory skills with a cadenza section, and Dorokhova rocked it with her jazzy performance.

In this program, you'll also hear Dorokhova's full Round I recital featuring Modest Mussorgsky's "Pictures at an Exhibition," challenging music by Sergei Prokofiev from Round II, and a delicious modern work by Gabriella Smith called "Imaginary Pancake!" Use the audio player at the top of this page to listen to the full show.

Program:

