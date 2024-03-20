Hear pianist Young Sun Choi's 2024 Gurwitz performances

If you missed this year's Gurwitz International Piano Competition—we have you covered here on TPR. For the next few weeks we’ll be listening to highlights from the 2024 Gurwitz, including the final round that was broadcast live from the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.

The Gurwitz is administered by Musical Bridges Around the World, who took over the San Antonio International Piano Competition and renamed it the Gurwitz in 2020, after longtime San Antonio arts patron Ruth Jean Gurwitz.

Since then, the competition has really leveled up. Grammy-winning producer Michael Fine, who has worked with Anne-Sophie Mutter, Myung-Whun Chung, and many other classical artists, had this to say during a panel discussion recorded at our TPR studio:

"It's my sincere opinion that this competition will become an important competition... because the way it's run, it's going to attract great young talent and also good jurors."

In this week's program, we'll listen back to competition performances from the young woman who would go on to win the Bronze medal at this year’s Gurwitz, Young Sun Choi from South Korea. Use the audio player at the top of this page to listen to excerpts from Rounds 1-3.

Program: