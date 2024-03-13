The Jupiter Quartet, down to earth

The San Antonio Chamber Music Society's programming is more diverse and adventurous than ever, and the three pieces of globally-inspired music on this program all share the common bond of being inspired by folk music and idioms. Black culture of the American south is represented by excerpts from Wynton Marsalis' string quartet, "At the Octoroon Balls," followed by the sounds of the gamelan interpreted by strings with music by Su Lian Tan, and finally Antonin Dvořák's String Quartet No. 14, begun in America in 1895 and finished once Dvořák returned home to Europe.

The Jupiter Quartet has ties to Texas beyond just being frequent guests here. The group’s cellist, Daniel McDonough, is an Austin native, and as he said at the concert, he had a formative musical experience in San Antonio, performing at one of the All-State concerts many years ago in Lila Cockrell Theater as part of the annual Texas Music Educators Association conference.

Program:

