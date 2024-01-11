Four world premieres highlight concert by Duo AYA at UTSA

Flutist Rachel Woolf and percussionist Makana Jimbu have been great friends for a long time, but hadn't played in person with one another for five years when they reunited as Duo 彩 AYA in the fall of 2023 for a 12-date series of concerts called "Cycles." The program includes four newly-commissioned works, and the sounds represent everything from the ground beneath your feet to deep space.

Of the groups's name, Jimbu said that "aya" in Japanese means color, light. “Vibrancy, color [is] something that both of us enjoy,” Woolf added.

Listen to the duo's full recital using the audio player at the top of this page. Recorded live at the UTSA Recital Hall on Nov. 1, 2023.

Program:

