Arts & Culture
Performance Saturday

Four world premieres highlight concert by Duo AYA at UTSA

By Nathan Cone
Published January 11, 2024 at 10:34 AM CST
A flute player and marimba player performing on stage.
Courtesy photo
Rachel Woolf, flute, and Makana Jimbu, marimba, perform as Duo AYA on stage at UTSA's Recital Hall on Nov. 1, 2023.

Flutist Rachel Woolf and percussionist Makana Jimbu have been great friends for a long time, but hadn't played in person with one another for five years when they reunited as Duo 彩 AYA in the fall of 2023 for a 12-date series of concerts called "Cycles." The program includes four newly-commissioned works, and the sounds represent everything from the ground beneath your feet to deep space.

Of the groups's name, Jimbu said that "aya" in Japanese means color, light. “Vibrancy, color [is] something that both of us enjoy,” Woolf added.

Listen to the duo's full recital using the audio player at the top of this page. Recorded live at the UTSA Recital Hall on Nov. 1, 2023.

Program:

  • Gareth Farr — "Kembang Suling"
  • Evan Williams — "Cycles"
  • Paul Milette — "Wildflowers"
  • Miriama Young — "Wood Wide Web II"
  • Makato Shinohara — "Kassouga"
  • Fumihiro Ono — "Water Planet"
  • Ney Rosauro — "Reunion Dance"

Performance Saturday Classical MusicClassicalTPR Music
Nathan Cone
ncone@tpr.org
