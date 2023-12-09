Sharing a passion for performance at Open Mic Night VII

“Everybody take a deep breath, relax, and enjoy your performances,” advised David Mollenauer, cellist with SOLI Chamber Ensemble, before Open Mic Night VII. The live program, held at TPR’s Malú and Carlos Alvarez Theater, is an annual collaboration with SOLI where local musicians, both amateur and professional, are invited to perform a piece of contemporary classical music (defined as having been written after 1970).

The concert, held on November 19, 2023, is always characterized by diverse sounds and composers, and this year’s program was no exception. There were solo piano works, violin melodies, brass, percussion, spirituals, and even a piece written for performers without instruments at all!

Listen using the audio player at the top of this page as these talented San Antonians share their passion for performance.

PROGRAM:

Nathan Cone & Samantha Cone perform ‘Clapping Music’ by Steve Reich

Madeline Maldonado performs ‘Papillons’ by Oswald Russell

Jesse Forgione performs ‘Pyramid Scheme’ by Jesse Forgione

Pavit Kesar performs ‘I Giorni’ by Ludovico Einuad

Roger Fry sings ‘Clare Benediction’ by John Rutter

Kevin Larz Phillips plays his own composition, 'Deep Rift'

Penelope Orozco plays ‘Colors of the Wind’ by Judy Kuhn

Kimberlyn Montford & John Nikolatos perform ‘Three Spirituals’ by James Scott Balentine

Connor Towns performs ‘Vocalise’ by Frederick Beck

Louis San Miguel performs ‘Zanarkand Ruins’ by Noriko Matsueda and Takahito Egucki

Clifford Pedroza performs ‘In the Morning Light’ by Yanni

Greg Messa performs ‘Falling Embers’ by Ella Macens

Joseph Buechner performs ‘Melody’ by Myroslav Skoryk

Lillian Maldonado performs ‘Nigerian Dance No. 1’ by Joshua Uzoigwe

Joseph Buechner performs ‘Tzigane’ by Maurice Ravel