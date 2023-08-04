© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Performance Saturday

Ellen Foreman's send-off is a musical fantasy

By Nathan Cone
Published August 4, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT
Ellen Foreman in recital on July 15, 2023.
ALEJANDRA SOL CASAS
Ellen Foreman in recital on July 15, 2023.

Ellen Foreman is a young performer on the rise whose accomplishments include being a past winner of Texas Public Radio’s Inspired by KPAC, as well as the Texas State International Piano Festival Concerto Competition, 1st Place at the William Knabe International Piano Competition, 1st Place in the Steinway and Sons Piano Competition, and 1st Place in the South Texas Piano Competition. She was featured on NPR’s “From the Top” in 2022.

Now, Foreman is headed to Cornell University in the fall where she’ll be one of 25 scholars in the Milstein Program in Technology and Humanity... and we’re honored that Ellen Foreman chose to give her senior recital here at Texas Public Radio’s Malú and Carlos Alvarez Theater.

Foreman’s senior recital theme dovetails with something Texas Public Radio is well-known for—storytelling, and in the case of this recital… fantasy storytelling. As Foreman explains, “storytelling is one of the most amazing parts about being a human – being able to communicate your joy, your sorrow, your vulnerability, and your dreams.”

And you can do that through words, through music, or both. In this program you’ll hear not only Ellen Foreman’s music making, but her words as well, through original poetry to accompany these works:

  • Ludwig van Beethoven — Sonata in E-Flat Major, "Quasi una fantasia"
  • Frederic Chopin — Fantaisie in F minor, Op. 49
  • Alexander Scriabin — Fantaisie in B minor, Op. 28
  • Franz Liszt — Transcendental Etude No. 10
