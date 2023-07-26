Camerata San Antonio, in their element

When it comes to string quartets, it’s hard to find anyone better in the Lone Star State than Camerata San Antonio. Their April 2023 program showcased what they do best, with music of Mozart, Beethoven, and the lesser-known Polish composer Grażyna Bacewicz.

Wikimedia commons / Grażyna Bacewicz, 1909-1969.

Asked about Bacewicz's music, cellist Ken Freudigman said, "Mozart and Beethoven are well within the canon. But the Bacewicz was actually a revelation to me. I always love finding works that not only are new to me, but I really believe should be in the canon played regularly."

Camerata San Antonio recently announced their 2023-24 season, and I asked Freudigman to describe the vibe of shows for those who haven't been to a chamber music performance.

"I encourage those who have never come to a chamber music concert to come come out and hear us," he said, adding, "It's a wonderful opportunity to be up close and personal, almost like you're at a dinner party, and hearing all sorts of wonderful conversations or a conversation among friends."

Find more information about Camerata San Antonio online at their website, cameratasa.org.