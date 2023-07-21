© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Arts & Culture
Performance Saturday

CMI's Concert Maid-en Iron

By Nathan Cone
Published July 21, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT
Ilanah Lobel Torres, singing for CMI on April 7, 2023.
Courtesy CMI
/
Ilanah Lobel Torres, singing for CMI on April 7, 2023.

As an Iron Maiden fan, I can totally get and can respect the Classical Music Institute's reference when they titled their April 7, 2023 program “Concert Maid-en Iron.” But even if heavy metal wasn't on the bill, CMI did share a program of emotional weight.

As pianist John Wilson explained at the show, "We've got a theme of maidens... and really strong maidens as well."

The show opens with the famous "Bridal March" by Wagner, and continued with three songs by Clara Schumann from the point of view of what Wilson characterized as a "very resilient woman." Soprano Ilanah Lobel Torres gave a stirring performance, and followed it up with songs by Franz Schubert and Ernest Chausson.

The program concludes with Schubert's monumental string quartet, "Death and the Maiden."

Listen using the audio link at the top of this story!

Performance Saturday Classical MusicTPR Music
Nathan Cone
ncone@tpr.org
