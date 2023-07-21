CMI's Concert Maid-en Iron

As an Iron Maiden fan, I can totally get and can respect the Classical Music Institute's reference when they titled their April 7, 2023 program “Concert Maid-en Iron.” But even if heavy metal wasn't on the bill, CMI did share a program of emotional weight.

As pianist John Wilson explained at the show, "We've got a theme of maidens... and really strong maidens as well."

The show opens with the famous "Bridal March" by Wagner, and continued with three songs by Clara Schumann from the point of view of what Wilson characterized as a "very resilient woman." Soprano Ilanah Lobel Torres gave a stirring performance, and followed it up with songs by Franz Schubert and Ernest Chausson.

The program concludes with Schubert's monumental string quartet, "Death and the Maiden."

