© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KTPR 89.9 - Stanton is currently off air. Engineers are working on the issue and will restore signal shortly. Internet stream is unaffected.
Arts & Culture
Performance Saturday

CMI Orchestra gets into the rhythm of Miguel del Aguila, Beethoven, Edna Alejandra Longoria

By Nathan Cone
Published June 16, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT
The CMI Orchestra performs on Dec. 7, 2022
CMI Facebook page
/
The CMI Orchestra performs on Dec. 7, 2022

This concert recording looks back to the Classical Music Institute of San Antonio's program "The Apotheosis of the Dance," featuring rhythmic music by four composers.

Ludwig van Beethoven's "Symphony No. 7" anchors the concert, with its grand, emotional sweep and four movements that Ricard Wagner once called the ideal embodiment in music of bodily motion.

Prior to that, there's music from Dmitri Shostakovich, Miguel del Aguila's cheeky "Conga Line in Hell," and a brand new piece of music by San Antonio composer Edna Alejandra Longoria, called "La Banda."

Edna Alejandra Longoria in the TPR studio.
Nathan Cone
/
Edna Alejandra Longoria in the TPR studio.

The piece is based on a rhythmic genre of music from Mexico called "banda." Born in McAllen, Longoria grew up in Mexico, and says she enjoys expressing her culture and heritage through music.

"When I was younger, I used to listen to a lot of Latin music with my grandpa. My grandpa's the one that basically opened my mind to improvising things, and loving art," Longoria says. "When he passed away I was in sixth grade. So I feel like now, that's part of my inspiration every time I write rhythmic stuff, very Latin [sounds]. It makes me think of those times and it just makes me happy."

Hear this program on KPAC 88.3 FM or KTXI 90.1 FM Saturday, June 17 at 7 p.m., or listen now using the audio player above.

Tags
Performance Saturday TPR MusiccomposerClassical Music
Nathan Cone
Nathan has been with TPR since 1995, when he began working on classical music station KPAC 88.3 FM, as host of “Tuesday Night at the Opera.” He soon learned the ropes on KSTX 89.1 FM, and volunteered to work practically any shift that came his way, on either station. He worked in nearly every capacity on the radio before moving into Community Engagement, Marketing, and Digital Media. His reporting and criticism has been honored by the Houston Press Club and Texas Associated Press.
See stories by Nathan Cone