Performance Saturday

Yunchan Lim's golden Cliburn performance

By Nathan Cone
Published May 10, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT
In June, 2022, Yunchan Lim became – at age 18 – the youngest person ever to win the gold medal at the prestigious Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in Fort Worth. La Scena hailed his “natural, instinctive quality.” The Dallas Morning News called him a “one-in-a-million-talent,” and the audience agreed, honoring him at that same competition with the Audience Award. In this program we're featuring some of these award-winning performances, with excerpts from Yunchan Lim's Preliminary, Quarterfinal, and Semifinal rounds.

Music:

  • Stephen Hough: Fanfare Toccata
  • François Couperin: La Couperin
  • Wolfgang Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 9
  • Alexander Scriabin: Piano Sonata No. 2
  • Ludwig van Beethoven: Eroica Variations
  • Frederic Chopin: Variations on "La ci darem la mano"
  • Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etudes
Nathan Cone
Nathan has been with TPR since 1995, when he began working on classical music station KPAC 88.3 FM, as host of “Tuesday Night at the Opera.” He soon learned the ropes on KSTX 89.1 FM, and volunteered to work practically any shift that came his way, on either station. He worked in nearly every capacity on the radio before moving into Community Engagement, Marketing, and Digital Media. His reporting and criticism has been honored by the Houston Press Club and Texas Associated Press.
