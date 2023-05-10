Yunchan Lim's golden Cliburn performance
In June, 2022, Yunchan Lim became – at age 18 – the youngest person ever to win the gold medal at the prestigious Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in Fort Worth. La Scena hailed his “natural, instinctive quality.” The Dallas Morning News called him a “one-in-a-million-talent,” and the audience agreed, honoring him at that same competition with the Audience Award. In this program we're featuring some of these award-winning performances, with excerpts from Yunchan Lim's Preliminary, Quarterfinal, and Semifinal rounds.
Music:
- Stephen Hough: Fanfare Toccata
- François Couperin: La Couperin
- Wolfgang Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 9
- Alexander Scriabin: Piano Sonata No. 2
- Ludwig van Beethoven: Eroica Variations
- Frederic Chopin: Variations on "La ci darem la mano"
- Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etudes