Bartók and Beethoven: compare, contrast, with Camerata SA

By Nathan Cone
Published April 27, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT
Camerata San Antonio's February 2023 concerts paired two pieces for clarinet trio for an interesting contrast between the music of Béla Bartók and Ludwig van Beethoven. In fact, Bartók's trio, which anchors the middle of this edition of Performance Saturday, is indeed called "Contrasts."

Ken Freudigman, one of the founders of Camerata San Antonio, doesn't get to play on the work, but was nevertheless hyped to share it with an audience, saying "A part of the contrast here is... the contrast of of harmonies. There's polar tonality happening where there are two keys going on at once. [Bartók] is using the two timbres of the detuned violin and the clarinet, which are really far away. I mean, it's just really a stunning, stunning work."

Freudigman is featured along with pianist Viktor Valkov and clarinetist Ilya Shterenberg for Beethoven's Clarinet Trio in E-flat, Op. 38, and violinist Matthew Zerweck opens the program with a lovely melody by William Grant Still, "Mother and Child."

Hear the full concert using the audio player above.

Nathan Cone
Nathan has been with TPR since 1995, when he began working on classical music station KPAC 88.3 FM, as host of “Tuesday Night at the Opera.” He soon learned the ropes on KSTX 89.1 FM, and volunteered to work practically any shift that came his way, on either station. He worked in nearly every capacity on the radio before moving into Community Engagement, Marketing, and Digital Media. His reporting and criticism has been honored by the Houston Press Club and Texas Associated Press.
