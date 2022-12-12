© 2022 Texas Public Radio
Performance Saturday

'Ribas-Dominicci' premieres at TPR

By Nathan Cone
Published December 12, 2022 at 5:20 PM CST
Ribas_110422_PerformanceA.jpg
Nathan Cone
/
Lucianna Astorga and Pedro Carreras in Nathan Felix's 'Ribas-Dominicci'

Composer Nathan Felix’s moving three act chamber opera, Ribas-Dominicci, premiered live at TPR’s Malú and Carlos Alvarez Theater on November 4, 2022. The story is about Fernando Luis Ribas-Dominicci, a Major and pilot in the U.S. Air Force, as told by his widow, Blanca. Blanca worked with composer Nathan Felix in developing the libretto by recounting stories of Fernando's early years growing up in Puerto Rico, how the two fell in love, and the aftermath of losing her husband, who was killed in Operation El Dorado Canyon over the Gulf of Sidra, off the Libyan coast in 1986.

Felix said at the premiere he first learned of the story from Ribas-Dominicci's son, Fernando, who he grew up with in Austin. Felix was deeply moved, but didn't immediately think about setting such a personal story to music.

But the story stayed with him. And years later, during the pandemic, Felix asked the family for their blessing to depict the life of Fernando Ribas-Dominicci. The result is the moving piece you can hear in the link above, or watch using the embedded video player below.

Cast:

Fernando L. Ribas-Dominicci: Pedro Carreras
Blanca Ribas: Lucianna Astorga

Conductor: Jonathan Martinez

Ribas_110422_PerformanceC.jpg
Nathan Cone
/
The musicians of 'Ribas-Dominicci.' Composer Nathan Felix is kneeling in front.

Nathan Cone
Nathan has been with TPR since 1995, when he began working on classical music station KPAC 88.3 FM, as host of “Tuesday Night at the Opera.” He soon learned the ropes on KSTX 89.1 FM, and volunteered to work practically any shift that came his way, on either station. He worked in nearly every capacity on the radio before moving into Community Engagement, Marketing, and Digital Media. His reporting and criticism has been honored by the Houston Press Club and Texas Associated Press.
