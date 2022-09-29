© 2022 Texas Public Radio
Performance Saturday

Trumpets sound at the 'rooster church'

Published September 29, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT
Orban-Castle-Trumpets_KPAC_PerfSat.jpg
Jeff Castle (left) and Dan Orban (right)

This program was recorded on September 2, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in San Antonio—each first Friday of the month, they have a noontime concert featuring just under an hour of music, and you can follow up the show with a box lunch to enjoy, too. It’s a great way to take a break downtown, and you can find their upcoming schedule online at stjohnssa.org.

The concert here features trumpeters Jeff Castle and Dan Orban, with UTSA’s Tracy Cowden at the piano. You’ll hear music from the baroque to the modern era on the program tonight, and enjoy both trumpeters together on selections by Francesco Manfredini and Albert Malotte.

Oh, and why is St. John's known as the "rooster church"? For a time in the 1870s, the church’s tower was topped with a rooster weather vane. The fowl was replaced by a cross in 1886.

Nathan Cone
Nathan has been with TPR since 1995, when he began working on classical music station KPAC 88.3 FM, as host of “Tuesday Night at the Opera.” He soon learned the ropes on KSTX 89.1 FM, and volunteered to work practically any shift that came his way, on either station. He worked in nearly every capacity on the radio before moving into Community Engagement, Marketing, and Digital Media. His reporting and criticism has been honored by the Houston Press Club and Texas Associated Press.
