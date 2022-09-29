Trumpets sound at the 'rooster church'

This program was recorded on September 2, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in San Antonio—each first Friday of the month, they have a noontime concert featuring just under an hour of music, and you can follow up the show with a box lunch to enjoy, too. It’s a great way to take a break downtown, and you can find their upcoming schedule online at stjohnssa.org.

The concert here features trumpeters Jeff Castle and Dan Orban, with UTSA’s Tracy Cowden at the piano. You’ll hear music from the baroque to the modern era on the program tonight, and enjoy both trumpeters together on selections by Francesco Manfredini and Albert Malotte.

Oh, and why is St. John's known as the "rooster church"? For a time in the 1870s, the church’s tower was topped with a rooster weather vane. The fowl was replaced by a cross in 1886.