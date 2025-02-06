Can 6 hands fit on one piano? Take a listen!

What do you do when three pianists who live in far flung reaches of the globe have to rehearse a trio just prior to a big concert? Well, you jump on a piano wherever you can.

“We rehearsed it in the airport!” said Yungyung Guo, Gold Medalist of the 2024 Gurwitz International Piano Competition. “Yesterday, we used the airport piano and hopefully the audience liked it, sitting in the airport!”

Yungyung Guo, Tatiana Dorokhova, and Young Sun Choi will perform a free concert this Sunday at 7:00 p.m. at San Fernando Cathedral as part of Musical Bridges Around the World’s free concert series in the historic space.

The three pianists were all medalists at the 2024 Gurwitz competition, and are returning to San Antonio for the first time, together. They’ll debut a piece by Michael Fine, one of the competition’s judges.

Young Sun Choi said the piece, called “San Antonio Celebration,” is “very festive.” The piece is written for one piano, six hands! It should be a spectacular performance.

Nathan Cone / TPR Is it me, or is it getting crowded in here?

Enrique Granados - Goyescas No. 4 “Quejas o la Maja y el Ruiseñor”

Albert Lavignac - Galop-Marche à huit mains (for six hands)

Concert information:

Gurwitz Laureates in Concert

Musical Bridges Around the World

Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025 – 7:00 p.m.

San Fernando Cathedral



