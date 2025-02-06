© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Arts & Culture
BarryBrake_2019.jpg
Classical Connections

Can 6 hands fit on one piano? Take a listen!

By Barry Brake
Published February 6, 2025 at 9:30 PM CST
L to R: Young Sun Choi, Yungyung Guo, and Tatiana Dorokhova, performing live on KPAC 88.3 FM.
Nathan Cone
/
TPR
What do you do when three pianists who live in far flung reaches of the globe have to rehearse a trio just prior to a big concert? Well, you jump on a piano wherever you can.

“We rehearsed it in the airport!” said Yungyung Guo, Gold Medalist of the 2024 Gurwitz International Piano Competition. “Yesterday, we used the airport piano and hopefully the audience liked it, sitting in the airport!”

Yungyung Guo, Tatiana Dorokhova, and Young Sun Choi will perform a free concert this Sunday at 7:00 p.m. at San Fernando Cathedral as part of Musical Bridges Around the World’s free concert series in the historic space.

The three pianists were all medalists at the 2024 Gurwitz competition, and are returning to San Antonio for the first time, together. They’ll debut a piece by Michael Fine, one of the competition’s judges.

Young Sun Choi said the piece, called “San Antonio Celebration,” is “very festive.” The piece is written for one piano, six hands! It should be a spectacular performance.

Is it me, or is it getting crowded in here?
Nathan Cone
/
TPR
Listen to the musicians preview the concert on TPR’s beautiful Steinway piano using the audio player at the top of this page.

  • Enrique Granados - Goyescas No. 4 “Quejas o la Maja y el Ruiseñor”
  • Albert Lavignac - Galop-Marche à huit mains (for six hands)

Concert information:

Gurwitz Laureates in Concert
Musical Bridges Around the World
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025 – 7:00 p.m.
San Fernando Cathedral

 

Barry Brake
Barry Brake is a composer, jazz and classical pianist who has been a part of San Antonio's music scene for decades. You can find his musings and musical exploits online here: http://barrybrake.com/
