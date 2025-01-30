© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
BarryBrake_2019.jpg
Classical Connections

The San Antonio Philharmonic invites you to their new home

By Barry Brake,
Nathan Cone
Published January 30, 2025 at 2:46 PM CST
Pianist Natasha Paremski, SA Phil Music Director Jeffrey Kahane, and KPAC host Barry Brake.
Nain León
/
San Antonio Philharmonic
Pianist Natasha Paremski, SA Phil Music Director Jeffrey Kahane, and KPAC host Barry Brake.

The San Antonio Philharmonic finally has a new home, and this weekend they’re showing it off in style with two concerts at the Scottish Rite Auditorium.

It’s “a building many San Antonians have never been inside,” said Music Director Jeffrey Kahane during a visit to our studios.

“It is one of the most breathtakingly beautiful buildings anywhere. You will never have heard the orchestra sound the way it will sound in this hall,” Kahane marveled. “The hall is a musical instrument, and this is one of the great ones.”

Nevertheless, the Scottish Rite Auditorium is a century old, and there are modifications needed to bring the building up to current code, ADA standards, and otherwise. The costs have been reported as north of $50 million.

“It is going to be undergoing a great deal of transformation in the years to come,” Kahane said.

The first concerts in the hall will feature pianist Natasha Paremski, who’ll be performing Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 1.

“It’s a very underperformed, underrated, underexposed concerto,” Paremski said.

Rachmaninoff wrote the concerto in 1891, when he was still in his late teens. Both Paremski and Kahane praised the genius of the composer’s work even at this early stage of his career.

“The second movement is so touching, and it’s also so inventive. Even though it has shades of Tchaikovsky and a little bit of Scriabin as well, it’s very much his own. He’s already his own person,” Kahane said.

The concerts this weekend on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m. also include Dmitri Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 10, and “Chokfi’” by Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate, which marks the San Antonio Philharmonic/Symphony’s first time performing music by a Native American composer. Kahane says the piece is about a rabbit, who is kind of a trickster character in Chickasaw mythologies.

To hear Natasha Paremski preview the concert on TPR’s beautiful Steinway piano, use the audio player at the top of this page. Details and tickets for the San Antonio Philharmonic's performances may be found on their website.

Natasha Paremski at the piano, in the KPAC Performance Studio.
Nain León
/
San Antonio Philharmonic
Natasha Paremski at the piano, in the KPAC Performance Studio.

Tags
Classical Connections San Antonio PhilharmonicpianoClassical
Barry Brake
Barry Brake is a composer, jazz and classical pianist who has been a part of San Antonio's music scene for decades. You can find his musings and musical exploits online here: http://barrybrake.com/
See stories by Barry Brake
Nathan Cone
ncone@tpr.org
See stories by Nathan Cone