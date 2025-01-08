Insomnia? Bach and Camerata San Antonio can help

Johann Sebastian Bach's 'Goldberg Variations' is one of the most inventive pieces of music ever written. The clockwork sounds of the variations, originally written for clavier, or keyboard, engage listeners brains so well that it's a wonder that they may have been written in the first place to help a Russian count get some sleep!

"His name was Count Kaiserling," explained cellist Ken Freudigman. "He traveled with a gentleman named Goldberg. And while he was visiting Bach... he mentioned that he would love some piano pieces, or clavier pieces. He wanted some that were lively, but also something that could help him sleep."

Count Kaiserling, apparently, had insomnia!

Camerata San Antonio will be featuring a special string ensemble arrangement of the Bach 'Goldberg Variations' at their concerts on January 10-13, 2024. The group performs at 4 p.m. in Kerrville on Friday, and then again on Saturday at 3 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. in San Antonio. Concert details are online at https://cameratasa.org/.

