Duo Baldo is serious about music, and fun

Duo Baldo brings a little irreverence to classical music, and when it comes to performance, they're serious about having some fun. You can hear it in their conversation with Barry Brake, as well as musical selections "Tico Tico no Fuba" and "O Mio Babbino Caro," performed live on KPAC 88.3 FM.

The duo, along with soprano Maria Luigia Borsi, is in San Antonio this week for a repeat performance with Musical Bridges Around the World. The free concert happens Sunday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. at San Fernando Cathedral and is free and open to the public.

Details: