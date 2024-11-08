© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Arts & Culture
BarryBrake_2019.jpg
Classical Connections

Duo Baldo is serious about music, and fun

By Barry Brake
Published November 8, 2024 at 11:23 AM CST
Nathan Cone
/
TPR
Duo Baldo flanks soprano Maria Luigia Borsi, in the TPR studios.

Duo Baldo brings a little irreverence to classical music, and when it comes to performance, they're serious about having some fun. You can hear it in their conversation with Barry Brake, as well as musical selections "Tico Tico no Fuba" and "O Mio Babbino Caro," performed live on KPAC 88.3 FM.

The duo, along with soprano Maria Luigia Borsi, is in San Antonio this week for a repeat performance with Musical Bridges Around the World. The free concert happens Sunday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. at San Fernando Cathedral and is free and open to the public.

Details:

Russell Hill Rogers Musical Evenings at San Fernando Cathedral

Barry Brake
Barry Brake is a composer, jazz and classical pianist who has been a part of San Antonio's music scene for decades. You can find his musings and musical exploits online here: http://barrybrake.com/
