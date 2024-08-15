© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Arts & Culture
BarryBrake_2019.jpg
Classical Connections

Local performance organization a 'crucial part' of these students' musical journey

By Barry Brake
Published August 15, 2024 at 2:29 PM CDT
Jr. Tuesday Musical Club students visit the TPR studios.
Barry Brake
Jr. Tuesday Musical Club students visit the TPR studios.

Texas Public Radio had some talented young musicians drop in the other day! They were members of the Junior Tuesday Musical Club, a branch of the Tuesday Musical Club, which is celebrating its 100th year. They came by to play some music and announce that registration is open through August and September. Anyone who wants to join can click on over to satmc.org to find out more.

Violinists and brothers Colton Weber and Cameron Weber, who played an arrangement of Schubert's "Ave Maria," call the JTMC a "great experience" for young artists to "express their creativity and get their performances heard."

Composer Clark Hagood talked about how fun it is to be a composer and to improvise. He played a movement of a sonata he wrote.

Group historian Anna Szalai says the JTMC has been a "crucial part to my classical music journey." She says, "In some places you will not be able to perform ragtime or things that aren't quite considered classical music," but at the JTMC "you can play whatever your heart desires, and there will be people there to support you for it, and you can discover new pieces that you love," before performing a favorite classical rag.

Barry Brake
Barry Brake is a composer, jazz and classical pianist who has been a part of San Antonio's music scene for decades. You can find his musings and musical exploits online here: http://barrybrake.com/
