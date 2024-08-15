Local performance organization a 'crucial part' of these students' musical journey

Texas Public Radio had some talented young musicians drop in the other day! They were members of the Junior Tuesday Musical Club, a branch of the Tuesday Musical Club, which is celebrating its 100th year. They came by to play some music and announce that registration is open through August and September. Anyone who wants to join can click on over to satmc.org to find out more.

Violinists and brothers Colton Weber and Cameron Weber, who played an arrangement of Schubert's "Ave Maria," call the JTMC a "great experience" for young artists to "express their creativity and get their performances heard."

Composer Clark Hagood talked about how fun it is to be a composer and to improvise. He played a movement of a sonata he wrote.

Group historian Anna Szalai says the JTMC has been a "crucial part to my classical music journey." She says, "In some places you will not be able to perform ragtime or things that aren't quite considered classical music," but at the JTMC "you can play whatever your heart desires, and there will be people there to support you for it, and you can discover new pieces that you love," before performing a favorite classical rag.

