Eight flutes make a party, live in studio with the Fiesta Flutes

“This whole thing happened thanks to Mary Hegdal,” explains the director of Fiesta Flutes, Robert Rubio. “She’s the founder… but I retired from teaching in 2015 and they needed a conductor, so I volunteered to do one concert. And I’ve been here since!”

The Fiesta Flutes are made up of nearly 40 musicians, many of whom will be performing a holiday concert on Friday, December 15 at 7:30 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church. The show is free and open to the public.

In studio, a smaller group of Fiesta Flutes (although eight is still a lot of flutes!) performed live on KPAC 88.3 FM. Enjoy these selections using the audio link at the top of this page.

