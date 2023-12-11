© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
BarryBrake_2019.jpg
Classical Connections

Eight flutes make a party, live in studio with the Fiesta Flutes

By Barry Brake
Published December 11, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST
Members of the Fiesta Flutes perform live on KPAC 88.3 FM.
Nathan Cone
Members of the Fiesta Flutes perform live on KPAC 88.3 FM.

“This whole thing happened thanks to Mary Hegdal,” explains the director of Fiesta Flutes, Robert Rubio. “She’s the founder… but I retired from teaching in 2015 and they needed a conductor, so I volunteered to do one concert. And I’ve been here since!”

The Fiesta Flutes are made up of nearly 40 musicians, many of whom will be performing a holiday concert on Friday, December 15 at 7:30 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church. The show is free and open to the public.

In studio, a smaller group of Fiesta Flutes (although eight is still a lot of flutes!) performed live on KPAC 88.3 FM. Enjoy these selections using the audio link at the top of this page.

  • Bring a Torch, Jeanette, Isabella
  • Still, Still, Still
  • Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring
  • We Wish You a Merry Christmas

Tags
Classical Connections ChristmasTPR MusicClassicalClassical Music
Stay Connected
Barry Brake
Barry Brake is a composer, jazz and classical pianist who has been a part of San Antonio's music scene for decades. You can find his musings and musical exploits online here: http://barrybrake.com/
See stories by Barry Brake