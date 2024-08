Composer Carlos Franzetti stopped by the KPAC Performance Studio with his wife, pianist Allison Franzetti, and flutist Laurel Zucker, to chat with TPR's James Baker about new music they premiered in San Antonio at the National Flute Association convention. The composer was impressed with TPR's downtown studios, saying, "I have no words to describe how beautiful this place is!" Hear music and conversation at the link.

Listen • 16:47