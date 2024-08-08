KPAC plays host to new music from Carlos Franzetti

Flutist Laurel Zucker and pianist Allison Franzetti had just arrived in San Antonio for the 52nd annual convention of the National Flute Association. Also along was composer Carlos Franzetti, Allison's husband and the composer of a new work for flute and piano called “Through Fields Into the Ocean.” They also brought in something Carlos calls the “Lobster Quadrille.”

“I had a lot of fun writing this music,” Carlos said about the piece, inspired by some of Lewis Carroll’s fanciful stories. “[It goes] into different styles of music, like jazz all of a sudden, and then into a waltz, and going to kind of a Hindemithe ‘Trauermusik’ at one point. Laurel and Allison played it and recorded it beautifully. I’m very pleased with it.”

Allison chimed in, “Honey, as we’re playing this, I’m just thinking, I’m so lucky… I’ve been married to you for 30 years.”

Love brings so much to the music! Hear their in-studio performance using the audio player above.

