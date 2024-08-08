© 2024 Texas Public Radio
BarryBrake_2019.jpg
Classical Connections

KPAC plays host to new music from Carlos Franzetti

By James Baker
Published August 8, 2024 at 11:07 AM CDT
Allison Franzetti and Laurel Zucker play piano and flute.
James Baker
Allison Franzetti and Laurel Zucker performing for KPAC 88.3 FM.

Flutist Laurel Zucker and pianist Allison Franzetti had just arrived in San Antonio for the 52nd annual convention of the National Flute Association. Also along was composer Carlos Franzetti, Allison's husband and the composer of a new work for flute and piano called “Through Fields Into the Ocean.” They also brought in something Carlos calls the “Lobster Quadrille.”

“I had a lot of fun writing this music,” Carlos said about the piece, inspired by some of Lewis Carroll’s fanciful stories. “[It goes] into different styles of music, like jazz all of a sudden, and then into a waltz, and going to kind of a Hindemithe ‘Trauermusik’ at one point. Laurel and Allison played it and recorded it beautifully. I’m very pleased with it.”

Allison chimed in, “Honey, as we’re playing this, I’m just thinking, I’m so lucky… I’ve been married to you for 30 years.”

Love brings so much to the music! Hear their in-studio performance using the audio player above.

Classical Connections Carlos Franzetti flute
James Baker
James first introduced himself to KPAC listeners at midnight on April 8, 1993, presenting Dvorak's 7th Symphony played by the Cleveland Orchestra. Soon after, he became the regular overnight announcer on KPAC.
