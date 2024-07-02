Abraham Gomez is a part of San Antonio's Ambassador Program and a 2024 Intern for Texas Public Radio, working on projects for KPAC 88.3 FM. Abraham is a full-time junior at UTSA majoring in Vocal Performance with a minor in Nonprofit Organization Management.

Abraham primarily can be seen performing at UTSA School of Music events, with an upcoming show of Mozart's Don Giovanni, this October 2024 by UTSA. Some of his favorite genres of music include classical, hip-hop, r & b, and alt-rock. When he is not at school, he can be found online playing games with his friends, collecting vinyl records or saving coupons for Taco Palenque.