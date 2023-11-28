Olga Kern plays Rachmaninoff in studio: 'He knew what to do'

Winner of a Gold Medal at the 2001 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, pianist Olga Kern visited our studio to perform on TPR’s Steinway before making a concert appearance at the Tuesday Musical Club for a program that pays tribute to Sergei Rachmaninoff. The composer was born 150 years ago this year. Kern says his music is perfect for pianists because Rachmaninoff was such a gifted pianist himself.

“He knew what to do when he was performing,” Kern said. “He really had such an incredible range, of making pianos sound like an orchestra, as a singer, or anything.”

Referencing the dense clusters of notes on the page, Kern continued, “Sometimes you look at [his] scores and it’s all black, black, black, so many notes! But it’s all comfortable. It’s exciting to play his music.”

Kern said San Antonio holds a special place in her heart, as one of the first places she performed after her Gold Medal win at the Cliburn Competition. Then, as now, she performed for the Tuesday Musical Club, who are celebrating their 100th Artist Series of concerts this season.

“I always love being here and seeing all my old friends,” Kern said.

Olga Kern performs on Tuesday, November 28, at 7:00 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church in San Antonio. Tickets are available at the door, or online at satmc.org.

Nathan Cone L to R: The Tuesday Musical Club's Deborah Moore, pianist Olga Kern, TPR's Barry Brake.

