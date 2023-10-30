Duo Aya lights up our studio with new sounds

“Vibrancy, color [is] something that both of us enjoy,” said flutist Rachel Woolf of her musical partnership with mallet instrumentalist Makana Jimbu, together called Duo Aya.

“Aya in Japanese means color, light,” Jimbu explained, as the duo prepared to perform in our studios at Texas Public Radio.

Woolf added their musical partnership also benefits from the two being great friends.

Hear their performance, recorded live as it was broadcast on KPAC 88.3 FM using the audio player at the top of this page. And be sure to check out Duo Aya in a concert program called “Cycles” at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 1 at the UTSA Recital Hall. The program is free and open to the public.

Selections performed during this segment: