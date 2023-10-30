© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
BarryBrake_2019.jpg
Classical Connections

Duo Aya lights up our studio with new sounds

By Barry Brake,
Nathan Cone
Published October 30, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT
Duo Aya are Rachel Woolf, flute, and Makana Jimbu, marimba.
Nathan Cone
Duo Aya are Rachel Woolf, flute, and Makana Jimbu, marimba.

“Vibrancy, color [is] something that both of us enjoy,” said flutist Rachel Woolf of her musical partnership with mallet instrumentalist Makana Jimbu, together called Duo Aya.

“Aya in Japanese means color, light,” Jimbu explained, as the duo prepared to perform in our studios at Texas Public Radio.

Woolf added their musical partnership also benefits from the two being great friends.

Hear their performance, recorded live as it was broadcast on KPAC 88.3 FM using the audio player at the top of this page. And be sure to check out Duo Aya in a concert program called “Cycles” at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 1 at the UTSA Recital Hall. The program is free and open to the public.

Selections performed during this segment:

  • Gareth Farr – “Kembang Suling: Bali”
  • Gareth Farr – “Kembang Suling: Japan”
  • Ney Rosauro – Reunion Dance
Tags
Classical Connections ClassicalTPR Musicpercussion
Stay Connected
Barry Brake
Barry Brake is a composer, jazz and classical pianist who has been a part of San Antonio's music scene for decades. You can find his musings and musical exploits online here: http://barrybrake.com/
See stories by Barry Brake
Nathan Cone
ncone@tpr.org
See stories by Nathan Cone