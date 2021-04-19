San Antonio Voter Guide: What Candidates Think About CPS, Prop B And Charter Schools

© 2020 Texas Public Radio
voter guide (1).png

Voting In San Antonio's 2021 Election

WHEN: Early voting is April 19-27. Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. most days, but are closed Sunday, April 25. For a full list of early voting hours, click here. Election Day is Saturday, May 1.

Mail-in ballot applications must be submitted to the Bexar County Elections Department by Tuesday, April 20 at 5 p.m. The ballot itself must be postmarked no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day. The voter registration deadline ended on April 1.

WHERE: There are 37 polling locations during the Early Voting period, including the Bexar County Elections Department. TPR will update this post closer to May 1 with locations for Election Day voting.

Here's a map of where you can early vote:

Mail-in ballots can be tracked here.

What's On The Ballot?

San Antonians will be voting for mayor, City Council representatives and school board members, as well as on two city-posed propositions. To figure out which district you're in, fill out your information here.

Proposition A

Ballot language: Shall the city charter be amended to allow the city to issue bonds for permanent public improvements or any other public purpose not prohibited by the Texas Constitution or the general laws of the State of Texas, to include affordable housing programs in scope and breadth as determined by ordinance of the city council following an election on that matter?

Proposition B

Ballot language: Repeal of the adoption of the state law applicable to City of San Antonio police officers that establishes collective bargaining if a majority of the affected employees favor representation by an employees association, preserves the prohibition against strikes and lockouts, and provides penalties for strikes and lockouts.

Mayor

All candidates are listed in the order of ballot appearance.

J. Miller, Justin Macaluso, Gary Allen, Frank Adam Muniz, Antonio "Tony" Diaz, Ron Nirenberg, Michael "Commander" Idrogo, John M. Velasquez, Dan Martinez, Denise Gutierrez-Homer, Greg Brockhouse, Ray Basaldua, Joshua James
Galvan, Tim Atwood

City Council

All candidates are listed in the order of ballot appearance.

District 1
Mario Bravo; Roberto C. Treviño; Cyndi Dominguez; Lauro A. Bustamante; Raymond Zavala; Matthew J. Gauna

District 2
Nneka "Miss Neka" Cleaver; Walter E. Perry, Sr.; Jada Andrews-Sullivan; Pharaoh J. Clark; Kristi Villanueva; Michael John Good; Norris Tyrone Darden; Chris Dawkins; Dori Brown; Andrew Fernandez Vicencio; Carl Booker; Jalen McKee-Rodriguez

District 3
Rodolfo "Rudy" Lopez; Mark Arthur Vargas, Jr.; Rafael C. Vela; Angela Cardona; Walter Murray; Ted Gonzalez; Katherine Herrera Garza; Tomas Uresti; Phyllis Viagran; Stephen "Steve" Valdez; Marcello Martinez; Diana Flores Uriegas

District 4
Adriana Rocha Garcia; Curtis Mueller; David Tristan; Raymond Guzman

District 5
Anthony Gres; Jason Mata; Ray Garza; Irma G. Barron; Teri Castillo; David Yañez; Marie Crabb; Rudy Lopez; Norberto "Geremy" Landin; Ricardo Moreno; Jesse "Jay" Alaniz

District 6
Irina Rudolph; Chris Baecker; Melissa Cabello Havrda; Robert Hernandez; Robert Walker

District 7
Patricia Ann Varela; Ana E. Sandoval

District 8
Suzanne McCarty; Manny Palaez; Cesario Garcia; Rob Rodriguez; Tammy K. Orta

District 9
Cory W. Dennington; Erika Moe; Patrick Von Dohlen; Antonio Salinas; John Courage

District 10
Emily Norwood; Alexander Svehla; Clayton Perry; Ezra Johnson; Gabrien Gregory

School Board Candidates

