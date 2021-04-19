San Antonio 2021 Propositions A And B

City of San Antonio | Proposition A

What is it? San Antonio City Council has proposed a charter change, which may offer more flexibility in the kind of projects funded with bond money. This is what the city’s bond program funded in 2017-2022.

What does the ballot say? “Shall the city charter be amended to allow the city to issue bonds for permanent public improvements or any other public purpose not prohibited by the Texas Constitution or the general laws of the State of Texas, to include affordable housing programs in scope and breadth as determined by ordinance of the city council following an election on that matter?”

FOR: A “yes” vote supports amending the city charter to include the use of bonds for public purposes and improvements. Approval would replace existing language that requires bonds to be used solely for public works to include affordable housing programs.

AGAINST: A “no” vote opposes amending the city charter to include the use of bonds for public purposes and improvements. Rejection would maintain the existing language that requires bonds to be used solely for public works, which does not include affordable housing programs.

What is “affordable housing”? Affordable housing, unlike public housing, is operated by private owners who receive subsidies in exchange for renting to low- and moderate-income households.

Would this amendment change the way infrastructure in San Antonio is funded? No. The amendment does not remove types of projects that are funded. It could allow for bonds to be used for affordable housing.

City of San Antonio | Proposition B

What is it? Proposition B was added to the May ballot after a petition by Fix SAPD — an organization focused on increasing police accountability in San Antonio — received the state-mandated 20,000 verified signatures.

What does the ballot say? “Repeal of the adoption of the state law applicable to City of San Antonio police officers that establishes collective bargaining if a majority of the affected employees favor representation by an employees association, preserves the prohibition against strikes and lockouts, and provides penalties for strikes and lockouts.”

FOR: A “yes” vote supports the repeal of Chapter 174, which allows local authority to collectively bargain with the San Antonio Police Officers Association to negotiate wages, health care, leave and other policies. Approval would remove the ability for San Antonio police officers to collectively bargain. The union would still exist but in a weaker capacity. Proponents say the repeal will help with officer accountability, especially when it comes to rehiring officers who were fired for misconduct.

AGAINST: A “no” vote opposes the repeal of Chapter 174, which allows local authority to collectively bargain with the San Antonio Police Officers Association to negotiate wages, health care, leave and other policies. Rejection would maintain the ability for San Antonio police officers to collectively bargain. The union would continue to operate as is. Opponents say the repeal will hamper retention and recruitment efforts.

What is “collective bargaining”? Under the current contract, the City of San Antonio is required to bargain with the San Antonio Police Officers Association. If Chapter 174 is repealed, the city could switch to a meet-and-confer method, which would make bargaining optional.

Will a “yes” vote defund SAPD? No, approval will remove some of the San Antonio Police Officers Association’s power, but this will not directly impact the San Antonio Police Department’s current operating budget.

