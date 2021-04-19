School Board Elections: Comal ISD

Note: Names are listed in order of appearance on the ballot according to the city clerks' office. Answers from candidates have not been edited or fact-checked.

Brittany Soto: District No. 1

What is your current or most recent occupation?

I am a full-time student at St. Phillips College.

What grade on an A-F scale would you give your district’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Why?

D. At first I believe Comal ISD did a good job of providing options to students and parents to see if they’d like to attend in person or remote learning. There was a lot of concern over the health precautions that were going to be set in motion for the school year, but ultimately the first semester was a success. More students came back to in person learning when they saw how effective the precautions were. However, lifting the mask mandate that was set in place to protect students and staff less than 12 hours before the next school day and without consulting experts completely disregards all of those efforts. There was no communication with teachers or parents. There was no 72 hour notice as it was required by the state and there were no experts present at that meeting to present the actual facts and statistics to the board.

Do you think your district is doing a good job educating its students? Why or why not? What could it be doing better?

I do believe Comal ISD is doing a good job in educating our students. However, we need to ensure that there is equity throughout our schools. In doing so, we will achieve the best quality education.

Do you think your district treats its teachers, principals and support personnel well? Why or why not?

From my perspective Comal does not treat their school employees well. While there are teachers and staff that they commend, they seem to want to silence some or refuse to hold others accountable for their actions resulting in distrust.

One of the school board’s primary responsibilities is to approve a budget. What experience do you have making financial decisions? How would you / do you decide whether or not to approve the budget recommended to you by district administration?

I am still learning about budgeting. I would decide on whether or not to approve a budget by seeing and listening to my districts needs. My goal is not to raise taxes. We need to reach out to local or even corporate businesses to see if we could get any donations from them. We need to keep expanding our programs to keep up with our rapidly growing district.

What is your stance on the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) tests?

Standardized tests should not exist. Students go through immense amounts of stress and pressure to pass these tests. Sitting in a quiet room for 4 hours straight with only a lunch break is not an efficient way to ensure our students are retaining information. This is a state issue however. Local school boards don’t have much of a say in this.

What is your stance on charter schools?

While I acknowledge that each student has different learning style, I do not support charter schools. Most charter schools follow strict guidelines to for their test scores and are very selective of their students. I feel as if this prevents students from having a good learning environment and reaching their full potential. Teachers in some cases are even overworked due to the high demand to meet their high standards.

If you are an incumbent, please defend your vote on the decision to rescind the district’s mask mandate March 9. If you are not an incumbent, would you have voted to rescind the mask mandate? Why or why not?

I would have voted to keep the mask mandate. As a recent student of Comal ISD, I was taught to look at and believe the math and the science. The statistics show that masks work in helping slow the spread of Covid. Students, parents, and staffed should not have to worry about contracting the virus while going to school. Schools should keep students safe and secure while they learn. Masks are a simple and effective way to help provide that safety.

Jerry Sauceda: District No. 1

Did not respond.*

Tim Hennessee: District No. 1

Did not respond.*

David Gerard Drastata: District No. 2

Did not respond.*

Courtney Beach Biasatti: District No. 2

What is your current or most recent occupation?

Youth Development Director for Ignite Volleyball Association

What grade on an A-F scale would you give your district’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Why?

A- opening schools in August was beneficial to the kids AND offering virtual learning as an option.

Do you think your district is doing a good job educating its students? Why or why not? What could it be doing better?

Yes- as a mother of 3 I am very impressed with the current curriculum

Do you think your district treats its teachers, principals and support personnel well? Why or why not?

Yes- I believe they feel supported by the district

One of the school board’s primary responsibilities is to approve a budget. What experience do you have making financial decisions? How would you / do you decide whether or not to approve the budget recommended to you by district administration?

I have started youth sport organizations and had to create and approve budgets from year to year. I have over 13 years of experience making financial decisions. Collecting information regarding the budget, profit and loss potential.

What is your stance on the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) tests?

If the state wants to administer and test to collect data to evaluate the public school system, I have no problem with that. I do believe the pressure put on students and teachers to perform is not necessary. I would like to see teachers, teach and not have to focus on the standardized testing regulations. Every child is different and learns differently so grouping them under 1 umbrella doesn't really give a clear picture of academic success and failure.

What is your stance on charter schools?

I support charter schools.

If you are an incumbent, please defend your vote on the decision to rescind the district’s mask mandate March 9. If you are not an incumbent, would you have voted to rescind the mask mandate? Why or why not?

I would have polled the constituents in my district- all staff, parents and student input would be considered before casting my vote. CISD has done a great job keeping the schools open and I hope they remain open through the end of the school year.

Michelle Ross: District No. 5

Candidate ran unopposed.

* denotes candidates who did not respond to survey requests sent via email and/or phone calls by time of publication.

For more information about the Comal County Elections, click here.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.