San Antonio City Council District 2 Race 2021

Note: Names are listed in order of appearance on the ballot according to the city clerks' office. Answers from candidates have not been edited or fact-checked.

There was one respondent who omitted their name.

Nneka “Miss Neka” Cleaver

Did not respond.*

Walter E. Perry, Sr.

Q: What is your experience with city government? For instance, have you ever served on a city board or commission?

A: I worked for over 2 yrs at SAGE (San Antonio Growth for The Eastside)

Q: What is an issue relevant to your specific district that you would like to change or address?

A: help for small business and residential home repair

Q: If you are challenging an incumbent, why do you feel there needs to be a change in leadership and why are you the right person for that change?

A: No economic growth in the last two years.

Q: Voters will decide on Proposition B this May — a potential repeal of collective bargaining rights for the San Antonio Police Officers Association. Do you support repealing collective bargaining or do you believe it should remain in place?

A: I'm voting to repeal Prop B

Q: Many residents have called for significant discipline reform for San Antonio Police officers in contract negotiations which are being debated right now between the city and the police union. What changes or reform — if any — would you like to see?

A: More accountability and less backroom deals

Q: Voters passed the Ready to Work SA initiative in November which creates funding for job training and support services like childcare for people to seek new trades — especially for those who lost their job in the pandemic — using a sales tax for the next five years. Do you feel this was the right approach to addressing not only job losses but to also grow the talent pool for industries in San Antonio?

A: That's going to depend on the type of jobs and training being offered

Q: What changes — if any — do you feel are needed at CPS Energy and the San Antonio Water System following the winter storm?

A: People need to have choices and I would support competing utility companies coming here.

Q: What is one policy or priority that you would introduce as a council consideration request that has not already been submitted or considered?

A: Sponsoring Youth sports organizations in San Antonio

Jada Andrews-Sullivan

Did not respond.*

Pharaoh J. Clark

Q: What is your experience with city government? For instance, have you ever served on a city board or commission?

A: I have never sat on a board or commission, but I have worked successfully with officials in every level of government: City, County, and State to make positive changes for all Texans.

Q: What is an issue relevant to your specific district that you would like to change or address?

A: Youth development programs, Senior activities, and jobs that pay living wages.

Q: If you are challenging an incumbent, why do you feel there needs to be a change in leadership and why are you the right person for that change?

A:Our District deserves a leader that knows how to serve and who will be relentless in pursuing the needs, and wants of the district, I am that leader, I have a proven track record for getting things done at every level of local and state government, and I will bring accessibility and full time representation to district 2

Q: Voters will decide on Proposition B this May — a potential repeal of collective bargaining rights for the San Antonio Police Officers Association. Do you support repealing collective bargaining or do you believe it should remain in place?

A: I support proposition B

Q: Many residents have called for significant discipline reform for San Antonio Police officers in contract negotiations which are being debated right now between the city and the police union. What changes or reform — if any — would you like to see?

A: I would like to see an increase in accountability and transparency, including but not limited to the creation of an easy to navigate website, that would make reporting and tracking abuse and misconduct reports more accessible.

Q: Voters passed the Ready to Work SA initiative in November which creates funding for job training and support services like childcare for people to seek new trades — especially for those who lost their job in the pandemic — using a sales tax for the next five years. Do you feel this was the right approach to addressing not only job losses but to also grow the talent pool for industries in San Antonio?

A: I do believe this was a good temporary solution that voters approved of to address an unprecedented emergency.

Q: What changes — if any — do you feel are needed at CPS Energy and the San Antonio Water System following the winter storm?

A: We need to properly winterize our systems, create better oversight, and implement emergency preparedness plans for every district that protect our residents, especially our most vulnerable seniors, and those with disabilities.

Q: What is one policy or priority that you would introduce as a council consideration request that has not already been submitted or considered?

A: After seeing areas for improvement during the recent pandemic and snow storm (snovid 2021), I would prioritize the creation of an emergency preparedness plan to protect our most vulnerable residents, seniors, families, and those with disabilities to ensure the protection of life.

Kristi Villanueva

Q: What is your experience with city government? For instance, have you ever served on a city board or commission?

A: I have served on the VIA Metropolitan Transit Board and the Ethics Review Board

Q: What is an issue relevant to your specific district that you would like to change or address?

A: The number one issue is infrastructure, including sidewalks, streetlighting, and green spaces. This issue ties in to accessibility issues for our disabled neighbors, service delivery for our seniors, and how attractive our district is for business investment.

Q: If you are challenging an incumbent, why do you feel there needs to be a change in leadership and why are you the right person for that change?

A: District 2 has seen a lack of effective leadership hamper positive economic and social growth; during my time on the VIA Metropolitan Transit Board, I witnessed first hand the lack of services and public investment in District 2. As a small business owner, I understand how to work with stakeholders and build bridges between businesses, nonprofits, and local government agencies to deliver high quality services and goods to our neighborhoods.

Q: Voters will decide on Proposition B this May — a potential repeal of collective bargaining rights for the San Antonio Police Officers Association. Do you support repealing collective bargaining or do you believe it should remain in place?

A: I do not support repealing collective bargaining rights at this moment. Repeal would hurt our ability to recruit and retain high quality law enforcement officers. There needs to be serious efforts made to repair the relationship between our communities and our law enforcement officers, and I support reforms that will help make that goal a reality. Repealing Ch. 174 is the most extreme tool available to us; I would rather pursue common sense reforms such as community policing and revitalizing the police oversight board before ending collective bargaining.

Q: Many residents have called for significant discipline reform for San Antonio Police officers in contract negotiations which are being debated right now between the city and the police union. What changes or reform — if any — would you like to see?

A: I think the most pressing reform is to revitalize our police oversight board with actively engaged members, staffing, and resources to do a more effective job. We should also look to national organizations and the Department of Justice to ensure our policies follow best practices in terms of transparency, due process, and community engagement.

Q: Voters passed the Ready to Work SA initiative in November which creates funding for job training and support services like childcare for people to seek new trades — especially for those who lost their job in the pandemic — using a sales tax for the next five years. Do you feel this was the right approach to addressing not only job losses but to also grow the talent pool for industries in San Antonio?

A: Yes. Workforce development and training is critical to the future of District 2. With the extreme levels of economic segregation in San Antonio, it is critical that we provide education and training opportunities to underserved and vulnerable populations to ensure economic growth in all districts. Workforce development is also an investment in future revenue streams; with a pool of highly qualified, talented workers, we increase the productivity of businesses already located in San Antonio, as well as making our city attractive to outside firms looking to move to Texas. All of these factors (productivity increases, higher wages, new businesses, and population growth through migration) will grow the tax base in the future.

Q: What changes — if any — do you feel are needed at CPS Energy and the San Antonio Water System following the winter storm?

A: The truth of the matter is that regulatory decisions at the state level, and load shedding required by ERCOT, caused many of the issues that we saw at the local level. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission prepared a report following the 2011 winter storm recommending common sense reforms to limit the impact of future storms; few, if any, of those recommendations were implemented. We must advocate for changes at the state level. In addition to changes at the state level, the winter storm illustrated the need for CPS Energy and SAWS to weatherize their systems to help retain resiliency at locally operated power generators and utilities. CPS and SAWS also need to overhaul their communication strategy and technology to better inform the public about conditions and expected outages. Any further recommendations regarding necessary changes will need to come after a comprehensive review and analysis of their respective actions prior to and during the winter storm.

Q: What is one policy or priority that you would introduce as a council consideration request that has not already been submitted or considered?

A: One novel policy priority is to identify parts of the city with large areas covered by impervious surfaces that could be easily converted to pocket parks through the addition of semi-permeable or permeable surfaces (i.e. bio-retention areas or concrete pavers with soil in the void spaces). Doing so could beautify neglected areas (such as areas around overpasses), reduce the 'heat island' effect common to urban areas, and help provide phytoremediation and filtering of rainwater runoff.

Michael John Good

Did not respond.*

Norris Tyrone Darden

Q: What is your experience with city government? For instance, have you ever served on a city board or commission?

A: I've run for the D2 office in the '13 General Election and the '14 Special Election and participated in the '14 appointment process. I've never been appointed to a board or commission within the city but I currently am on the Alamo City Black Chamber of Commerce Board and I am the Board Chair for BEAT Aids Coalition Trust.

Q: What is an issue relevant to your specific district that you would like to change or address?

A: Constituent Services. The residents of District 2 don't feel connected to the City or the Councilperson and this is not something that speaks to current leadership but instead the lack of engagement within the District as the District has expanded through development and annexation for the council office in general. Candidates for the most part identify District 2 with the East Side when in fact the District has a Far East, Southeast, Northeast and interlocal governmental footprint (Windcrest, Converse, Kirby and Bexar County).

Q: If you are challenging an incumbent, why do you feel there needs to be a change in leadership and why are you the right person for that change?

A: Beyond the incumbent the District has suffered from detached leadership. Residents throughout the District feel they do not have a voice and subsequently are not being heard. I believe with my Experience, Education and Energy I can reconnect the District to City Hall and start providing quality constituent services throughout the entire District which in turn will reap better basic services like police response, infrastructure concerns and community development. Currently District 2 has about 180,000 residents and 70,000 registered voters yet only about 10% are expected to vote in this election (7,000). In my opinion this data correlates with poor engagement during the campaign process but even more so poor engagement once elected. In order to move the needle in regards to civic engagement it will take leadership that is inclusive, engaging and works intentionally to Coalition Build.

Q: Voters will decide on Proposition B this May — a potential repeal of collective bargaining rights for the San Antonio Police Officers Association. Do you support repealing collective bargaining or do you believe it should remain in place?

A: I'm still collecting information for and against. Neither side has presented a compelling case for why I should or shouldn't vote for it. The propositions are like candidates and the expectations is that the candidate is viable and runs a strong campaign with the goal of eventual support. My door hasn't gotten knocked on, I haven't received any literature, I haven't seen any debates or forums so the jury is still out. There is an upcoming debate on KSAT12 that I will be tuned into with hopes that facts and soundbites are communicated. Hopefully something is shared there that I can resonate to on either side.

Q: Many residents have called for significant discipline reform for San Antonio Police officers in contract negotiations which are being debated right now between the city and the police union. What changes or reform — if any — would you like to see?

A: More transparency on both the City and the Union's side would be appreciated. When information is brought to the public t is done so in propagandized sound bites. Just be open and honest and allow the public to form its own opinion on the facts.

Q: Voters passed the Ready to Work SA initiative in November which creates funding for job training and support services like childcare for people to seek new trades — especially for those who lost their job in the pandemic — using a sales tax for the next five years. Do you feel this was the right approach to addressing not only job losses but to also grow the talent pool for industries in San Antonio?

A: Yes, it definitely is a great start in increasing the talent pool and ensuring that local residents are prepared for opportunities as they arise in the City. One thing that needs to be monitored is the City's management approach toward initiatives. This 4 year 154 million dollar opportunity needs to be macro managed by the city and micro managed by the residents specifically stakeholders like Quest, Alamo Colleges. WETC/EDTC, the Chambers, workforce unions, etc. The City typically fails when the community isn't involved in implementation, recruitment and execution. The city should provide oversight and technical support. That is all.

Q: What changes — if any — do you feel are needed at CPS Energy and the San Antonio Water System following the winter storm?

A: More transparency. The residents of San Antonio literally OWN these utilities so transparency should be a non negotiable.

Q: What is one policy or priority that you would introduce as a council consideration request that has not already been submitted or considered?

A: The process of expanding council by 4-8 council Districts/Members. It is projected that San Antonio will surpass 2 million residents once Census Data is released. That means that with 10 Council Districts each Councilmember will represent on average 200,000 constituents which is unprecedented and could potentially lead to a collapse in city leadership over time. Over the next decade it is projected that San Antonio will see growth approaching 3 million residents. The City of Houston has 16 council members (11 single member District [A-K] and 5 at large [1-5]) with 2.3 million residents. San Antonio already suffers from a civic engagement and with growth and poor leadership/an absence of leadership/inadequate leadership things could get far worse. We have to be proactive and be smart about how we are planning for the future.

Chris Dawkins

Q: What is your experience with city government? For instance, have you ever served on a city board or commission?

A: I am the only Senior Citizen and the only person who has been a President of a Neighborhood Association. Being a neighborhood President has allowed me to work with various departments with in the City of San Antonio. In addition, I have served on the Joint Commission for Elderly Affairs. I have participated in the study of government and national and international politics.

Q: What is an issue relevant to your specific district that you would like to change or address?

A: Issue No.1 issue is to restore Confidence and Credibility that your City Councilman cares about what matters to you and that you have the confidence that it will get done. Specifically, I will look at the unfinished projects like Wheatley Hts Sports Complex and make sure that it has Shade Canopies, Looker Rooms and Restrooms to make this a facility that can be used for events for our District. CRIME: I will work with neighborhoods and have a pathway for those neighborhoods that would like to reduce their neighborhoods of crime. I will also create Saturday Counseling for individuals who would like to know how to do various things like college debt elimination classes.

Q: If you are challenging an incumbent, why do you feel there needs to be a change in leadership and why are you the right person for that change?

A: In District 2, we have had some challenges at the council level in the past and we’ve tried giving the young candidates a chance but, they have shown inexperience and immaturity which has lead to ineffective leadership and sometimes downright embarrassment! Being a Senior means I've got age over my opponents and with age I have developed wisdom and my experience as a Neighborhood President has provided some experience and learning how the departments work in city government. The mantra I am preaching is, “in District 2 we will do for ourselves, what others ask the city to do for them!” 1) We will strive to make sure that everyone who wants a job can find one! 2) I will create pathways for neighborhoods to fight crime; 3) Together, let us create events & festivals to make District 2 a destination point for those in and outside of our city.

Q: Voters will decide on Proposition B this May — a potential repeal of collective bargaining rights for the San Antonio Police Officers Association. Do you support repealing collective bargaining or do you believe it should remain in place?

A: First, I support unions and collective bargaining. However, I would like to see a more equitable change in our police union. I want to make sure that the Agreement the city reaches with the San Antonio Police Officers Association (SAPOA) does not reward bad police officers and I do not want to give officers "cover" for bad behavior. This is the underlining reasoning behind Prop B.

Q: Many residents have called for significant discipline reform for San Antonio Police officers in contract negotiations which are being debated right now between the city and the police union. What changes or reform — if any — would you like to see?

A: There are several issues which are not relative for officers in today's world. The 180 day rule needs to be eliminated. This rule was able to get the office who gave a homeless guy a feces sandwich allowed this officer to get his job back. This should be eliminated. Even though this officer preformed a deployerable act, this rule allowed this officer to retain his job. To hold law enforcement accountable for misconduct in court, improve transparency through data collection, and reform police training and policies. I personally do not want an officer to say that he feared for his life and that statement allows it to be a magic statement that justifies an officer killing a citizen.

Q: Voters passed the Ready to Work SA initiative in November which creates funding for job training and support services like childcare for people to seek new trades — especially for those who lost their job in the pandemic — using a sales tax for the next five years. Do you feel this was the right approach to addressing not only job losses but to also grow the talent pool for industries in San Antonio?

A: I do not like to fund projects through sales tax. It is not always possible to avoid but, I believe we have a city which offers tourism and i would like to pursue ways where we can profit off of our city's assets as opposed to taxing our local citizens.

Q: What changes — if any — do you feel are needed at CPS Energy and the San Antonio Water System following the winter storm?

A: First, we have to see the Agreement CPS has with ERCOT. A lot of the problems that CPS has is a result of their association with ERCOT. ERCOT is going to deflect charges to their members like CPS which means that CPS is going to incur a massive billing from ERCOT and I fear there is no way to avoid this. San Antonio must find a way to secure the energy CPS generates locally to insure that energy is used for San Antonians first before we provide to others around the state.

Q: What is one policy or priority that you would introduce as a council consideration request that has not already been submitted or considered?

A: That commissioners and board members would not be prohibited from criticizing the city.

Dori Brown

Q: What is your experience with city government? For instance, have you ever served on a city board or commission?

A: I've served on the MLK Commission as the program Chair for 12 years. I worked for the State Rep. McClendon for 2 years.

Q: What is an issue relevant to your specific district that you would like to change or address?

A: I want to first address the needs of the residents, starting with speed bumps, stop signs and street lights.

Q: If you are challenging an incumbent, why do you feel there needs to be a change in leadership and why are you the right person for that change?

A: We need proactive, positive change whose concerned with residents of this district.

Q: Voters will decide on Proposition B this May — a potential repeal of collective bargaining rights for the San Antonio Police Officers Association. Do you support repealing collective bargaining or do you believe it should remain in place?

A: I have concerns that I'm not sure this will fix.

Q: Many residents have called for significant discipline reform for San Antonio Police officers in contract negotiations which are being debated right now between the city and the police union. What changes or reform — if any — would you like to see?

A: Disciplinary should come with a 3 strike rule, being dismissed as a officer for life.

Q: Voters passed the Ready to Work SA initiative in November which creates funding for job training and support services like childcare for people to seek new trades — especially for those who lost their job in the pandemic — using a sales tax for the next five years. Do you feel this was the right approach to addressing not only job losses but to also grow the talent pool for industries in San Antonio?

A: yes.

Q: What changes — if any — do you feel are needed at CPS Energy and the San Antonio Water System following the winter storm?

A: Test the system during the spring or fall when it's now extremely hot or cold. Make sure the execution of the plan is solid as it seems to be on paper.

Andrew Fernandez Vicencio

Q: What is your experience with city government? For instance, have you ever served on a city board or commission?

A: No Experience. 22 years in the military and working for the City of SA for 4 years

Q: What is an issue relevant to your specific district that you would like to change or address?

A: The increasing Crime and more fairness for Residents when it comes to Zoning

Q: If you are challenging an incumbent, why do you feel there needs to be a change in leadership and why are you the right person for that change?

A: What needs to change is less under the table deals to Developers and more Fairness to Residents of D2

Q: Voters will decide on Proposition B this May — a potential repeal of collective bargaining rights for the San Antonio Police Officers Association. Do you support repealing collective bargaining or do you believe it should remain in place?

A: Voting NO on Proposition B. Should remain in place Voting NO on Prop A as well

Q: Many residents have called for significant discipline reform for San Antonio Police officers in contract negotiations which are being debated right now between the city and the police union. What changes or reform — if any — would you like to see?

A: None. There Is NO Dollar amount when you risk your Life 24 7 protecting the Community and running to the danger. The Liberal Media has done so much damage.

Q: Voters passed the Ready to Work SA initiative in November which creates funding for job training and support services like childcare for people to seek new trades — especially for those who lost their job in the pandemic — using a sales tax for the next five years. Do you feel this was the right approach to addressing not only job losses but to also grow the talent pool for industries in San Antonio?

A: NO . No more wasteful spending or NO new taxes

Q: What changes — if any — do you feel are needed at CPS Energy and the San Antonio Water System following the winter storm?

A: Reduce the CEO Salaries of both CPS and SAWS. Back up energy options. NEVER eliminate options. i. E. the Delly Plant

Q: What is one policy or priority that you would introduce as a council consideration request that has not already been submitted or considered?

A: Increase the Police Cadet Class to 100 to 150 per class every 6 months. Bring Incentive Program back for Solid Waste Workers. Vote NO on Wasteful Spending and unnecessary Projects. Focus on more street repair.

Carl Booker

Q: What is your experience with city government? For instance, have you ever served on a city board or commission?

A: No experience with city government

Q: What is an issue relevant to your specific district that you would like to change or address?

A: First issue has to be a consensus of the people. Second is to establish community standards, commit to milestones and provide realistic timelines for success. Crime, Safety, Infrastructure, better communications.

Q: If you are challenging an incumbent, why do you feel there needs to be a change in leadership and why are you the right person for that change?

A: I believe we need to put the best leader we have to offer in the office. We don't need for our quality of life to decrease when we have data that can enhance better behavior and outcomes. For over 27 year i have provided creative solutions for my clients and the community i currently serve with my company. You can't teach experience it has to be part of the abilities of the leader.

Q: Voters will decide on Proposition B this May — a potential repeal of collective bargaining rights for the San Antonio Police Officers Association. Do you support repealing collective bargaining or do you believe it should remain in place?

A: I am not in favor of repealing collective bargaining! I am in favor of police accountability. If their are bad actors on the police force we should get rid of the bad actors. A society that does not punish bad actors will cause chaos in the streets. Like this past summer.

Q: Many residents have called for significant discipline reform for San Antonio Police officers in contract negotiations which are being debated right now between the city and the police union. What changes or reform — if any — would you like to see?

A: Police accountability is paramount to the process. Qualified immunity should not be an option, Medical handcuffs (Ketamine injections) should not be permitted.

Q: Voters passed the Ready to Work SA initiative in November which creates funding for job training and support services like childcare for people to seek new trades — especially for those who lost their job in the pandemic — using a sales tax for the next five years. Do you feel this was the right approach to addressing not only job losses but to also grow the talent pool for industries in San Antonio?

A: Not only was this a good approach we must prepare our community for some of our new stakeholders like Navistar, Amazon, Toyota and the supporting business who require qualified workforce and contractors (Small Business).

Q: What changes — if any — do you feel are needed at CPS Energy and the San Antonio Water System following the winter storm?

A: Like any life event good or bad. Now we know. I don't believe that we could have foreseen the events. The next step is to be better prepared and other options for sustainability.

Q: What is one policy or priority that you would introduce as a council consideration request that has not already been submitted or considered?

A: District 2 is the darkest district in the county. I plan to introduce the MLK project. MLK stands for Memorial Light Kannon (no "c"). This project will speak to the heritage of the district, documenting our streets and home with reflectors, reflective paints for street numbers. The lights are symbolic in nature this visual will shine the light on some disparities and inequity in the community from Education, Healthcare, Financial Literacy, Affordable Housing and many more. This will instantly make district 2 a destination district. Like COVID exposed our unpreparedness this light will remind us there is still work to do in this community. Like a moth to a flame.

Jalen McKee-Rodriguez

Did not respond.*

* denotes candidates who did not respond to survey requests sent via email and/or phone calls by time of publication.

