San Antonio City Council District 4 Race 2021

Note: Names are listed in order of appearance on the ballot according to the city clerks' office. Answers from candidates have not been edited or fact-checked.

Adriana Rocha Garcia

Q: What is your experience with city government? For instance, have you ever served on a city board or commission?

A: I currently serve as the City Council for District 4, and I serve on the following committees: Governance Governance - Subcommittee on Boards and Commissions Governance - Chair of Council Aide Compensation Ad Hoc Committee Governance - Subcommittee for Planning At-Large Appointments Governance - Subcommittee for Presiding/Municipal Judge Selections Audit & Accountability Community Health & Equity Inter-Governmental Relations San Antonio Housing Trust Alamo Area Council of Governments Port Authority of San Antonio Chair of Committee of Six San Antonio Fire and Police Pension Fund Verano Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone #28 San Antonio Sports Foundation

Q: What is an issue relevant to your specific district that you would like to change or address?

A: Illegal dumping which if we help clean up may results in more economic development. It got out of hand during COVID.

Q: If you are the incumbent, what are you most proud of during your time in office so far?

A: I brought vaccines to the South and West sides of San Antonio. The Alamodome and the Wonderland of the Americas were the only locations in the City.

Q: Voters will decide on Proposition B this May — a potential repeal of collective bargaining rights for the San Antonio Police Officers Association. Do you support repealing collective bargaining or do you believe it should remain in place?

A: City Council members have been asked to not take a public stance on the Proposition on the May ballot by the City Attorney, but I do support workers’ rights to collective bargaining.

Q: Many residents have called for significant discipline reform for San Antonio Police officers in contract negotiations which are being debated right now between the city and the police union. What changes or reform — if any — would you like to see?

A: Discipline should always be expected of our officers, and accountability for those officers who knowingly do something against their mission to protect and to serve should be further examined. We should always work on training that allows folks to learn what they may not have been formally taught about working with diverse audiences.

Q: Voters passed the Ready to Work SA initiative in November which creates funding for job training and support services like childcare for people to seek new trades — especially for those who lost their job in the pandemic — using a sales tax for the next five years. Do you feel this was the right approach to addressing not only job losses but to also grow the talent pool for industries in San Antonio?

A: Yes.

Q: What changes — if any — do you feel are needed at CPS Energy and the San Antonio Water System following the winter storm?

A: More accountability and intra-agency communication, with one another and with the City.

Q: What is one policy or priority that you would introduce as a council consideration request that has not already been submitted or considered?

A: A policy that focuses on stricter penalties for those who illegally dump.

Curtis Mueller

Q: What is your experience with city government? For instance, have you ever served on a city board or commission?

A: I have not, just volunteered with the police and served on the front lines.

Q: What is an issue relevant to your specific district that you would like to change or address?

A: Ending human trafficking. police reform and accountability.

Q: If you are challenging an incumbent, why do you feel there needs to be a change in leadership and why are you the right person for that change?

A: I’m focused on different priorities than she is. Mine are for everyone.

Q: Voters will decide on Proposition B this May — a potential repeal of collective bargaining rights for the San Antonio Police Officers Association. Do you support repealing collective bargaining or do you believe it should remain in place?

A: I’m for repealing it. It hasn’t worked yet.

Q: Many residents have called for significant discipline reform for San Antonio Police officers in contract negotiations which are being debated right now between the city and the police union. What changes or reform — if any — would you like to see?

A: Full police accountability is required. The police need to be trusted by all community members.

Q: Voters passed the Ready to Work SA initiative in November which creates funding for job training and support services like childcare for people to seek new trades — especially for those who lost their job in the pandemic — using a sales tax for the next five years. Do you feel this was the right approach to addressing not only job losses but to also grow the talent pool for industries in San Antonio?

A: I don’t believe a sales tax increase was the way to go. I’d prefer we find new revenue streams to lower our tax burden.

Q: What changes — if any — do you feel are needed at CPS Energy and the San Antonio Water System following the winter storm?

A: More preparation and a more robust infrastructure

Q: What is one policy or priority that you would introduce as a council consideration request that has not already been submitted or considered?

A: Decriminalize marijuana and expunge non violent convictions.

David Tristan

Q: What is an issue relevant to your specific district that you would like to change or address?

A: The development around Lackland and Old Pearsall and 410 area

Q: If you are challenging an incumbent, why do you feel there needs to be a change in leadership and why are you the right person for that change?

A: Our current incumbent sides in over 15 boards and has really done nothing to help the district. I'm the right person because I have a history and current track record thru my business of helping others get in a better situation

Q: Voters will decide on Proposition B this May — a potential repeal of collective bargaining rights for the San Antonio Police Officers Association. Do you support repealing collective bargaining or do you believe it should remain in place?

A: I will Vote No to Prop B

Q: Many residents have called for significant discipline reform for San Antonio Police officers in contract negotiations which are being debated right now between the city and the police union. What changes or reform — if any — would you like to see?

A: I would like to have the chief not over ride the Arbitration decision. I would also like to see the city Properly screen arbitrators instead of just agreeing with SAPOA. Stricter guidelines to enter academy yearly psych exams on officers with over 10 years on the force

Q: Voters passed the Ready to Work SA initiative in November which creates funding for job training and support services like childcare for people to seek new trades — especially for those who lost their job in the pandemic — using a sales tax for the next five years. Do you feel this was the right approach to addressing not only job losses but to also grow the talent pool for industries in San Antonio?

A: No

Q: What changes — if any — do you feel are needed at CPS Energy and the San Antonio Water System following the winter storm?

A: Executives need to be Fired and we need To eliminate Bonus until CPS Has proved to be able to run its service that best serves community

Q: What is one policy or priority that you would introduce as a council consideration request that has not already been submitted or considered?

A: The revitalization of the Lackland area and making it a focus point of the city instead of run down like it is

Raymond Guzman

Q: What is your experience with city government? For instance, have you ever served on a city board or commission?

A: I have work for multiple federal programs. The programs focus on education, financial and economic literacy.

Q: What is an issue relevant to your specific district that you would like to change or address?

A: I want to address the homeless and crime problem in district 4

Q: If you are challenging an incumbent, why do you feel there needs to be a change in leadership and why are you the right person for that change?

A: Over the last two years, the problems in district 4 have increased. We have an increasing homeless and crime problem. If elective I will work with local groups and churches to address these problems. This is something that we have to work on daily.

Q: Voters will decide on Proposition B this May — a potential repeal of collective bargaining rights for the San Antonio Police Officers Association. Do you support repealing collective bargaining or do you believe it should remain in place?

A: I don’t support Proposition B. The city should work with the SAPD union.

Q: Many residents have called for significant discipline reform for San Antonio Police officers in contract negotiations which are being debated right now between the city and the police union. What changes or reform — if any — would you like to see?

A: We need to work with the SAPD union. We can add training and mental health checks for our Officers. This would be easier if we work with the union.

Q: Voters passed the Ready to Work SA initiative in November which creates funding for job training and support services like childcare for people to seek new trades — especially for those who lost their job in the pandemic — using a sales tax for the next five years. Do you feel this was the right approach to addressing not only job losses but to also grow the talent pool for industries in San Antonio?

A: There is a better way to bring jobs to San Antonio. Adding a sales tax hurt those who we are trying to help. We should try to attract more businesses and add more job training at Alamo college.

Q: What changes — if any — do you feel are needed at CPS Energy and the San Antonio Water System following the winter storm?

A: CPS Energy needs new leadership. A large part of what we saw during the winter storm is due to the leadership. They had a lack of communication and fail to prepare for the storm.

Q: What is one policy or priority that you would introduce as a council consideration request that has not already been submitted or considered?

A: Our priority should be making a committee to work with local groups and organizations to address the homeless. It will help identify who is on the street and pool resources.

* denotes candidates who did not respond to survey requests sent via email and/or phone calls by time of publication.

