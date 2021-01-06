San Antonians Prepare For 'Craziness' As Texas Capitol Closes And D.C. Riots Continue

Many people were shocked Wednesday over scenes of pro-Trump extremists storming the U.S. Capitol. A stunned American public was unsure what it meant and wondered if more violence was coming to the rest of the country.

Donald Trump supporters are climbing on walls at the U.S. Capitol. The pro-Trump extremists are protesting the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results. (via @Reuters) pic.twitter.com/Zd6WFwQ8fy — TPR News (@TPRNews) January 6, 2021

Hector Garza — a lawyer in San Antonio — stood in a line at Nagel’s Gun Shop to buy ammunition.

“More than anything, just being cautious. You hear about all the craziness in D.C. actively right now. I’d like to believe that we've become a better society than that,” said Garza.

He, like many others across the country, were left with questions.

Also on Wednesday, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg condemned what he called a naked insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

“It is an extraordinarily sad day when rioters storm our nation’s capital to violently disrupt Congress as it works to certify the Electoral College vote,” Nirenberg said in a statement.

Nirenberg called the events contrary to the country’s most important principals and said such violent acts must be rejected.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar also condemned the riots in D.C. He added that preventative measures were in place in San Antonio.

“It is disheartening to see rioters at the U.S. Capitol are attempting to interrupt Congress from doing the work of the people," he said. "I can assure you that all proactive measures to safeguard Bexar County facilities, staff, and processes are being implemented.”

In Austin, Trump supporters held a rally at the Texas Capitol Wednesday morning. They objected to certifying the Electoral College results for President-elect Joe Biden.

The Texas Department of Public Safety later closed the State Capitol.

