Film director David Zucker talks 'Airplane!' movie and David Crockett

This interview originally aired on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Film director David Zucker is known for directing blockbusters like "Airplane!" (1980), "The Naked Gun" series starring Leslie Nielsen, and later, the "Scary Movies" series in the 2000s.

David Zucker, his brother Jerry Zucker and their childhood friend Jim Abrahams formed the “ZAZ trio” and wrote slapstick comedies together, including "Airplane!"—the 1980 film that has since become a cult classic.

The trio has a new book out called “Surely You Can’t Be Serious: The True Story of Airplane!” It features a behind-the-scenes look of the making of the film and stories about the cast members. For instance, when actor Peter Graves initially read the "Airplane" script, he told the ZAZ trio that it was garbage, but was eventually convinced to play the memorable role of Captain Clarence Oveur.

David Zucker also has a fascination with “King of the Wild Frontier” David Crockett. Zucker was in possession of Crockett’s final handwritten letter from Tennessee before he came to Texas. Zucker donated it to the Alamo in a ceremony in December.

Crockett was a politician, soldier and folk hero who inspired the 1950s Disney miniseries “Davy Crockett,” among other depictions. This piqued Zucker’s interest as a kid and he began collecting memorabilia. But to Zucker, Crockett is one of history’s funniest people, and past depictions don’t do justice to his humorous nature.

Guest:

