Is 4 days too weak for the work week to work?

The traditional five-day workweek has dominated the American landscape for decades. However, a new wave of thinking is proposing a radical shift: the four-day workweek. While seemingly idyllic, this concept presents a complex web of advantages and disadvantages for the US economy, impacting workers across various sectors.

One of the most touted benefits is the potential for a happier, healthier workforce. Studies suggest a four-day week can lead to increased employee well-being, reduced stress, and improved work-life balance. This translates to potentially lower healthcare costs for employers and a more engaged, productive workforce. Additionally, with an extra day off, employees could pursue personal goals, potentially boosting the leisure economy through increased spending on travel, entertainment, recreation, and hobbies.

However, the impact on hourly workers raises concerns. A simple reduction in work hours might lead to a proportional decrease in pay, disproportionately affecting those who are hourly employees and rely on every paycheck. Furthermore, industries with strong customer service needs, like retail or hospitality, might struggle with staffing shortages during peak hours with a shortened week. Implementing a four-day week in these sectors could require creative scheduling solutions or alternative models like compressed workweeks (longer hours spread over four days) to maintain service levels.

The potential economic gains also hold a degree of uncertainty. Proponents argue that a compressed workweek could incentivize increased productivity within the allotted four days. Streamlining processes and eliminating unnecessary tasks could lead to maintaining output without extending work hours. However, this "efficiency leap" might not be as simple as anticipated. Some industries are inherently time-sensitive, and compressing work may lead to rushed decisions or a decline in quality. The jury remains out on whether the productivity gains would fully offset the reduction in work hours.

The claimed economic benefits could also be partially illusory. While a four-day week might lead to some cost savings on overhead expenses like office utilities, the full impact on the economy is unclear. Reduced work hours could translate to lower overall production, potentially impacting GDP growth. Additionally, the increased leisure spending might lead to a temporary boost, but long-term economic growth is often tied to innovation and investment in research and development, which might be hampered by a shorter workweek.

Ultimately, a four-day workweek in the US requires careful consideration. While the potential for a happier, healthier workforce and a thriving leisure economy hold significant appeal, the concerns about hourly workers, productivity, and overall economic impact must be addressed. Pilot programs and extensive research are crucial to determine the best implementation strategies and evaluate the true economic impact across different sectors. The four-day workweek might not be a one-size-fits-all solution, but with thoughtful planning and adaptation, it could pave the way for a more balanced and productive future for the American workforce.

Liberty Vittert is a Washington University in Saint Louis professor of practice of data science. She testified March 13 before the U.S. Senate Committee on Heath, Education, Labor and Pensions.

