2023 News-in-review in Texas politics

2023 was a rollercoaster year for Texas politics, with plenty of ups and downs along with twists and turns that kept Texans thrilled and sometimes nauseated.

It could be argued that the top Texas political story was the failed impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Paxton's 16 articles of impeachment was a complex and dramatic situation. It was full of high-stakes accusations, political divides, backstabbing and a surprising outcome.

The Republican A.G. was accused of misusing the power of his office to benefit a political donor while also accepting bribes.

The Texas Senate acquitted Paxton on all 16 counts on September 16th. The vote fell along party lines, with all 19 Republicans supporting acquittal and all 11 Democrats voting to convict. This outcome reinstated Paxton as attorney general, leaving questions about the allegations unresolved and raising concerns about potential political influence in the Senate trial.

The Paxton impeachment process sparked internal strife within the Republican Party The GOP infighting only got worse with Governor Greg Abbott’s hardliner push for a school vouchers bill. Even after calling multiple special sessions for the Texas House the bill failed. Abbott and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick are now planning to support primary challengers for the Republican lawmakers they see as “soft” on vouchers.

The issue of border security remained a hot button in Texas during 2023. Governor Abbott signed a controversial bill empowering the state to begin deportations and cracking down on immigration. Abbott ordered Operation Lone Star to deploy a controversial string of buoys and miles of razor wire along the Rio Grande. This was a direct challenge to the Biden Administration’s authority on the border.

The 87th legislative session did pass a variety of contentious bills, including a ban on abortions at six weeks, and restrictions on transgender athletes. The session also saw intense debate over school funding, gun control, and other key issues.

Looking ahead, the 2024 election looms large, with races for president, U.S. Senate, and other crucial positions drawing national attention. The political battles of 2023 set the stage for what promises to be another exciting year in Texas politics.

Scott Braddock is a journalist and political analyst based in Austin. He covers the Texas Legislature and politics in the Lone Star State to produce the most successful political newsletter in Texas: The Quorum Report. Scott is also the host of the state’s number one politics podcast, the Texas Take, a joint project with the Houston Chronicle.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255 or email thesource@tpr.org.

This interview will be recorded Thursday, December 21, 2023.