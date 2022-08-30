5% of children who get COVID suffer from long COVID, study shows

WEDNESDAY at 12:30 p.m. on "The Source" — In August , more than 14 million children in the United States tested positive for coronavirus. It is expected about 5% of those children will report persistent symptoms , also understood as Long COVID.

Long COVID or post-COVID Conditions can have many different symptoms and last more than four weeks, or even months after infection. The general symptoms include fatigue, fever, cough and brain fog.

What does Long COVID look like in children? How does it differ from adults who suffer from Long COVID? How is Long COVID in children treated? What difference in vaccination status does this have?

Guests:



Sarah Messiah, Ph.D., director of the Center for Pediatric Population Health at UTHealth School of Public Health, Dallas campus

director of the Center for Pediatric Population Health at UTHealth School of Public Health, Dallas campus Jessica Ross, project manager with UTHealth School of Public Health and author of the study.

