Proposed stadium lights endanger border wildlife

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) wants to add 25 miles of new flood stadium lighting along the Rio Grande in West and South Texas.

The agency is asking for public comments on its proposal which would also include almost 20 miles of upgrading current lights and adding river access roads in Starr and El Paso counties.

The agency says it is gathering data and input from state and local governments, other federal agencies, Native American tribes “and landowners that may be affected by, or otherwise have an interest in, the proposed action” as it prepares an environmental assessment.

Experts say adding bright lights along the Texas Mexico border would affect nocturnal animals as well as migrating birds along the border. And they say it would have little to no impact in improving border security.

CBP has already said that 20 miles of planned border wall being built in Starr County will not include construction through the birding preserve but the installation of the stadium lights in the area will severely affect birds in the region.

Laiken Jordahl is the Southwest Conservation Advocate for the Center for Biological Diversity.

