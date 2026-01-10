© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Texas Matters

Texas Matters: Nuclear-powered AI and the first Texas movie studio

By David Martin Davies
Published January 10, 2026 at 6:52 AM CST
Fermi America

In Texas we are used to the cycle of boom and bust — and right now there is a boom underway with artificial intelligence (AI) data centers. The biggest and more ambitious A.I. project is called the Donald J. Trump Advanced Energy and intelligence Campus — near Amarillo.

The plan is for nuclear energy to power the largest Data Center ever — also known as Project Matador - to win the war against China in developing a super AI.

Jason Plautz writes about it for Politico. His article is called "Trump, Atoms, AI and the Texas Data Center Gusher."

Star Ranch Movie Studio

At the dawn of the American movie-making industry — before there was Hollywood — there was the Star Film Ranch in San Antonio. In 1910 a group of cinematic pioneers were determined to make the most authentic Westerns possible and, in the process, created the framework of the artform known as the classic cowboy movie.

Kathryn Fuller-Seeley is the co-author with Frank Thompson of the new book - The First Movie Studio in Texas.

David Martin Davies
David Martin Davies can be reached at dmdavies@tpr.org and on Twitter at @DavidMartinDavi
