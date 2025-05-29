© 2025 Texas Public Radio
New flyover ramp set to open at San Antonio's 1604 and I-10 interchange on June 2

Texas Public Radio | By Marian Navarro
Published May 29, 2025 at 12:26 PM CDT
Flyover drone footage of Segment 2 of the 1604 North Expansion project. The new flyover ramp will connect 1604 West with Interstate 10 West.
Flyover drone footage of Segment 2 of the 1604 North Expansion project. The new flyover ramp will connect 1604 West with Interstate 10 West.

The Texas Department of Transportation is set to open another flyover ramp at the 1604 and Interstate 10 interchange on San Antonio's far Northwest Side on June 2 at 5 a.m.

The new ramp will connect I-10 West with 1604 West.

This will be the second flyover to open at the Loop 1604 & I-10 interchange. The first ramp opened back in December. A third ramp is expected to open later this year.

$463 million was spent to transform the Loop 1604 & I-10 interchange into a five-level design.

The ramps are part of phase 2 of the larger $1.4 billion 1604 North Expansion project , which aims to reduce congestion and improve mobility along 23 miles of 1604.

Segment 2 of the Loop 1604 North Expansion began construction in late summer 2022. It's expected to be completed by 2027.

TxDOT reports weekeend closures from 9 p.m. on Friday May 30 through 5 a.m. Monday, June 2 are required to complete the final preparations for the opening.

View a list of closures below:
Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

  • Loop 1604 eastbound mainlanes closed at I-10
  • Loop 1604 westbound mainlanes closed from Lockhill Selma Rd. to Babcock Rd.
  • I-10 eastbound two left mainlanes and bypass lane closed at Loop 1604
  • I-10 westbound mainlanes closed at Loop 1604

Daily, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

  • Loop 1604 westbound two right mainlanes closed from I-10 to Kyle Seale Parkway
  • I-10 westbound two right mainlanes and bypass lane closed at I-10
  • Loop 1604 will remain open at the interchange
  • I-10 eastbound will remain open at the interchange

