New flyover ramp set to open at San Antonio's 1604 and I-10 interchange on June 2

The Texas Department of Transportation is set to open another flyover ramp at the 1604 and Interstate 10 interchange on San Antonio's far Northwest Side on June 2 at 5 a.m.

The new ramp will connect I-10 West with 1604 West.

This will be the second flyover to open at the Loop 1604 & I-10 interchange. The first ramp opened back in December. A third ramp is expected to open later this year.

🥳Great news for drivers: the new flyover ramp from I-10 WB to Loop 1604 WB opens in just 4 days! Say hello to easier and smoother commutes starting Monday morning. Sign up for the latest info at https://t.co/mBMT0kvygt. pic.twitter.com/5bO7AQqdoj — TxDOT San Antonio (@TxDOTSanAntonio) May 28, 2025

$463 million was spent to transform the Loop 1604 & I-10 interchange into a five-level design.

The ramps are part of phase 2 of the larger $1.4 billion 1604 North Expansion project , which aims to reduce congestion and improve mobility along 23 miles of 1604.

Segment 2 of the Loop 1604 North Expansion began construction in late summer 2022. It's expected to be completed by 2027.

TxDOT reports weekeend closures from 9 p.m. on Friday May 30 through 5 a.m. Monday, June 2 are required to complete the final preparations for the opening.

View a list of closures below:

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.



Loop 1604 eastbound mainlanes closed at I-10

Loop 1604 westbound mainlanes closed from Lockhill Selma Rd. to Babcock Rd.

I-10 eastbound two left mainlanes and bypass lane closed at Loop 1604

I-10 westbound mainlanes closed at Loop 1604

Daily, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.



Loop 1604 westbound two right mainlanes closed from I-10 to Kyle Seale Parkway

I-10 westbound two right mainlanes and bypass lane closed at I-10

Loop 1604 will remain open at the interchange

I-10 eastbound will remain open at the interchange

