Bimbo facilities to close its San Antonio bakery, lay off 138 employees

Bimbo Bakeries USA, the U.S. subsidiary of Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, will close its bakery and distribution sites in San Antonio.

Bimbo filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN, notice to the Texas Workforce Commission at the end of July. The notice indicated it plans to lay off 138 employees by Oct. 5.

Businesses provided the notice in advance of plant closures or mass layoffs.

Bimbo owns and produces baked goods for staple brands like Sara Lee, Oroweat, Thomas, and Entenmann's.

Two Bimbo facilities in New York are also scheduled to close.

This came after Bimbo announced earlier this year it would restructure much of its North American businesses, according to Food Business News.

The company did not file any other notices for its facilities in Houston or the Dallas Fort Worth area.