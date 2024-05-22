© 2024 Texas Public Radio
UCISD posts police chief job; no report yet from local DA; no police indictments pending

Texas Public Radio | By Kayla Padilla
Published May 22, 2024 at 12:01 PM CDT
The scene outside of Robb Elementary May 16, 2023 during Teacher Appreciation Week.
Kayla Padilla
/
TPR
Robb Elementary School during Teacher Appreciation Week in 2023.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District (UCISD) Police Department listed a job opening for chief of police last weekend.

Joshua Gutierrez, the interim police chief, said he plans to resign from his position effective on June 26 so he can spend more time with his daughter.

He has held that position since former police chief Pete Arredondo was fired over his failed response to the Robb Elementary School shooting in May 2022.

The job opening was posted in the same month that local District Attorney Christina Mitchell was expected to release her investigation into the police response to the mass shooting in the coming days. Mitchell has kept quiet about her findings but has said in the past that the investigation will be released before May 24.

According to the job posting, the primary purpose of the role is to ensure the safety of students and staff, and also to “serve as a positive role model to help promote healthy relationships between youth and law enforcement.”

There were no indications that any Uvalde officers will be indicted for their inadequate response to the shooting.

