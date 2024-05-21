Uvalde-based podcast 'Karma Korner' plans to discuss gun violence incidents across U.S.

The Uvalde-based podcast “Karma Korner” is looking to expand coverage to national victims and survivors of school shootings.

The podcast was created by Uvalde parent Adam Martinez and friend Jimmy Alvarado as a way to document the stories of the 21 victims of the Robb shooting and seek accountability for the delayed police response on that day.

The two hosts have spoken to survivors and former Uvalde mayor Don McLaughlin. They have also discussed racial tensions, lack of transparency in the city, and memories of the 21 victims.

“I think it brings a lot of joy to hear the lives they had and the special people they were. I want to keep the podcast going. I wish we didn't have to. I wish the mass shootings would stop,” Martinez said.

Martinez’s son Zayon is a survivor of the Robb shooting. Since that day, he’s become an activist in Uvalde and has continuously met with city officials to push for change.

“Two years have gone by so quickly. It's like we're sitting here at this square, and it feels like we just protested. I smell the grass. The memorials here. It's like it just barely happened,” he said.

Martinez explained that his podcast will aim to feature other stories of gun violence outside Uvalde.

“It’s to bring awareness not only to Uvalde, but in general to mass shootings. What happens in towns and small town politics. We want to support anybody that’s going through this,” he said.

Martinez and Alvarado most recently interviewed survivor Noah Orona.

"Karma Korner" is available for streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.