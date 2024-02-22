San Antonio prepares for rare total solar eclipse

What is a total solar eclipse?

It is a rare occurrence that happens when the Moon passes directly between the Sun and Earth. This happens when the Moon is in its new moon phase and its orbit brings it close enough to the Earth to completely block out the Sun.

NASA The path of the solar eclipse on April 8th, 2024

When, exactly, will the eclipse occur?

A good portion of San Antonio will be in the direct path for the total eclipse on Monday, April 8th, 2024 It will appear as a partial eclipse about 12:14 p.m. with peak viewing at 1:34 p.m., and ending around 2:55 p.m.

Millions of Texans will have an opportunity to view the event, weather permitting. Many cities throughout the state are expecting large influxes of out-of-state visitors to share in the spectacle, a once in a lifetime happening. In fact, the last total solar eclipse in Texas was in 1878. The next total eclipse in the United States will be in 2045, and then only a small portion of the Texas Panhandle will experience totality.

Can I see the eclipse from my house?

San Antonio is on the edge of the path of totality. The northwest side of the city will experience 99.9 percent coverage, while it will be less on the southeast side. This website has a visualization of exactly where the eclipse path with pass over San Antonio

Map from NationalEclipse.com / https://nationaleclipse.com/cities/san_antonio_texas.html

Kerrville, to our northwest is in the near center of the path., Eagle Pass on the Texas border is in the center as well, and will be the first in the U.S. to witness the eclipse. Organizers expected to hold an eclipse viewing festival at Eagle Pass' Shelby Park are unsure if it will be able to proceed due to Gov. Greg Abbott's seizure of the park as part of his controversial Operation Lone Star border security program.

Where are some good spots for viewing?

Several spots are sponsoring official viewing events in San Antonio, such as the Alamo. You can get more info here.

The San Antonio Chamber of Commerce also has a list of viewing events in the city.

Die hard eclipse fans who want to avoid crowds may opt to travel outside the city to the northwest and view the event from a place like a lightly-traveled county road.

Do I need special glasses?

Sachs Ron/CNP/ABACA/Sachs Ron/CNP/ABACA / X07115 Abaca Press United States President Donald J. Trump, right, looks skywards as he prepares look at the partial eclipse of the sun from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on Monday, August 21, 2017. Photo by Ron Sachs/CNP/ABACAPRESS.COM

Yes! Absolutely. You cannot look directly at the sun without risking severe damage to your eyes. Some places where you can purchase eclipse glasses include, Amazon.com, H-E-B stores, hardware stores and websites such as https://www.greatamericaneclipse.com/eclipse-viewing and https://eclipse2024.org/glasses_order.html

What happens during a total eclipse?

Lara Eakins, Sr. Administrative Program Coordinator in the Department of Astronomy at the University of Texas at Austin gave this description:

“You'll start to hear like crickets chirping and things that you more associate with twilight or birds chirping that are normally at dawn or in the evening, you'll start to hear those because they're going off the amount of light and they're being completely discombobulated by the fact that a lot of the light just went away, even though it's one in the afternoon or whatever.”

Since a large amount of visitors are expected to travel to Texas on eclipse day, residents should plan ahead, and be alert for traffic problems and other issues a large influx of visitors may bring. Most school districts in San Antonio will not be closed on eclipse day, with the exception of South San Antonio ISD.