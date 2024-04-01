Weather permitting, Alamo Plaza among spots to view next week's eclipse

The Alamo is not in the area of totality of the solar eclipse, but its wide-open plaza is expected to be a great viewing spot for visitors to savor the rare event, weather permitting.

The mission-turned-fortress is one of the city's top tourist attractions.

Alamo Trust Spokesman Johnathan Huhn said they are prepared to welcome tourists and locals for the spectacle on April 8.

He said the Alamo has stocked up on plenty of solar glasses — with frames shaped just like the iconic facade of the history building.

"This has been a huge seller online and in our welcome center, where visitors can purchase them for $5 each," he said.

Huhn said the Alamo attracted 5,000 visitors to its plaza during the annular eclipse back in October.

Gabriella Alcorta Solorio / Texas Public Radio Visitors at the Alamo on March 27, 2024

If the view is obscured, visitors can always enjoy some of the relatively new attractions at the Alamo, including a collections building that opened last March.

It has placed more artifacts from the era on display than ever before. British rock musician Phil Collins donated his private collection of artifacts to the collections building.

The Phil Collins Collection includes a field sword and scabbard that belonged to Mexican President Antonio López de Santa Anna, who launched a final assault on the Alamo defenders on March 6, 1836.

The Collins Collection also includes David Crockett's Kentucky long rifle, a Mexican cavalry helmet and an original Alamo muster roll from January 1836.

Work continues on the $500 million local and state makeover of the Alamo grounds, including a new visitors center and museum. It is expected to open in 2027 in the historic Woolworth and Crockett Buildings, across from the front of the Alamo.