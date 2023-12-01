Animal Care Services introduces new online registry to search for 'dangerous dogs' in San Antonio

San Antonio's Animal Care Services (ACS) launched a new searchable registry Friday that lists where legally deemed "dangerous dogs" are located around the city.

This includes the specific address of the home in addition to the number of dangerous dogs at the location, according to a release by ACS.

This comes after several dog attacks in San Antonio this year.

According to state law and the city's ordinance, a "dangerous dog" is defined as an animal that makes an unprovoked attack outside of the owner's property that either causes bodily injury, or a dog acts in a manner that could reasonably cause bodily injury should they get out of the owner's yard.

“The City of San Antonio’s Dangerous Dog Registry allows us to keep our community informed and safe,” said Shannon Sims, director of Animal Care Services.

“Over the past year, ACS has worked diligently to increase the number of Animal Care Officers to improve the response time to critical calls," she said. "This Dangerous Dog Registry is part of ACS Strategic Plan that supports a safe community for residents in their neighborhoods.”

There are currently 123 listed dogs on the registry.

View the interactive map here. To report a dangerous dog, call 311 (210-207-6000).